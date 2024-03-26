In the midst of rumors about the possible departure of German Berterame to Europe, the Rayados de Monterrey They already have in mind a possible replacement for the Argentine forward and for that the important managers undertook a trip to Europe to explore his signing.
Tato Noriega and Hector Lara They would have undertaken a trip to the Old Continent to start testing the possible new striker of the Liga MXone who seems to have the label of 'top' player, due to his career in Europe.
As reported David Medrano Felix In his last publication in the Record Diarythe directors of Rayados traveled to three key cities on this FIFA date: Monaco, Manchester and London, from where they would have brought the contacts of three top-level reinforcements.
“It is known that the reason for the trip is to follow up on a couple of players they have in mind. The Striped leaders were in Monaco and were later seen in London and Manchester“, mentioned the journalist.
Ben Yedder looks to be the first option Striped in the next transfer market, since his contract ends in the summer and he could arrive free at the age of 33, an issue that may not completely convince the fans.
The Jamaican, Michail Antonioit could be one of the bombs Striped ahead of the next tournament, especially if West Ham respects the figure of 6 million dollars at which it is valued; However, it is this same area that makes its incorporation complicated.
The most ambitious is that of Anthony Martialbecause although the contract with him ends Manchester United In the summer, he is one of the players with the highest offers in Europe, Arabia and MLS, so convincing him could be the most complicated task for Rayados de Monterrey.
