Milan – The golden year of Italian banks, blessed by the rise in interest rates decided by the ECB, could end with 43 billion euros of profits in their coffers, 70% more than the already flattering ones achieved in 2022 (25 billion euros) and almost triple what was collected in the years between 2021 and 2018. The one doing the math in our institutions’ pockets is Fabi, the main banking union, which takes advantage of the rain of profits to call on the institutions to share the profits with those who generate them.

“These results legitimize our economic requests for the new national contract, starting with the average monthly increase of 435 euros”, says Lando Maria Sileoni, who speaks of negotiations “started on a positive path”. On the other hand in the first nine months of the year the top five banks in the country (Intesa, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Bper and Mps) collected 15.7 billion in profits, fueled by an interest margin that grew by 56% to 27.6 billion and which now represents 58.3% of the system’s revenues, to which commissions (15.9 billion) contribute only 33.7% and trading (3.7 billion) 8%. The record profitability is accompanied by liquidity and capitalization levels “well above” those set by the ECB: the primary capital indices of the ‘big’ companies fluctuate between 14% and 17% while the liquidity levels stand on average at 128% of the regulatory minimum.

They don’t cause too much concern either impaired loans, according to ABI data equal to 3.1% at the end of September, substantially stable compared to a year ago. And if the shareholders celebrate the rain of profits with an average payout of 46%, the State will be left dry after all the banks have chosen to allocate the tax on extra profits as a reserve, depriving the treasury of a revenue of between 2.5 and 3 billion. But the picture is not all rosy.

First Cisl has in fact shone a spotlight on the decline in jobs, in contrast to what is happening in Europe. In the first nine months of the year the big five reduced lending by 5.8%, while at the end of the semester the significant Italian banks supervised by the ECB had reduced lending by 3.7%, compared to an increase of 1%. .3% in the EU. Secretary Riccardo Colombani speaks of a “worrying” decline: “the performance of the Italian economy – he explains – is similar to that of the main European economies. This makes it reasonable to hypothesize that there are no major differences in the demand for credit from families and businesses. It is therefore necessary to carefully monitor the evolution of credit to avoid risks of further reductionmore dangerous than ever in a phase of slowdown in the economic cycle”.