Scoring goals in international tournaments is a feat that some of the great strikers have struggled to achieve. It takes a certain level of relentlessness and the ability to stay at the highest level throughout the race.
The FIFA World Cup may still be the pinnacle of international football and the stage where all strikers most want to impress, but scoring goals at the European Championship is also incredibly special.
Here are the players who have scored more goals than anyone else, as well as the top scorers in each edition of the tournament since it began in 1960.
It is no surprise that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is the player who has scored the most goals in the history of the Euro Cup. Furthermore, he has a wide margin over his immediate pursuer.
Ronaldo has participated in five different editions of the tournament, and began scoring goals in the 2004 edition. Since then, he has played every four years, and is expected to do so again in 2024, under Roberto Martínez.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Goals
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
14
|
Michael Platini
|
France
|
9
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
France
|
7
|
Alan Shearer
|
England
|
6
|
Thierry Henry
|
France
|
6
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|
Sweden
|
6
|
Patrick Kluivert
|
Holland
|
6
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Belgium
|
6
|
Alvaro Morata
|
Spain
|
6
|
Nuno Gomes
|
Portugal
|
6
International breaks occur throughout each season and, depending on the international tournaments that have just been played, countries are usually in action in qualifying matches for the World Cup or the European Championship.
Ronaldo has scored 41 goals in the qualifying phase for the Euro Cup and heads a prestigious list of scorers that also includes the Englishman Harry Kane, the Irishman Robbie Keane, the Polish Robert Lewandowski and the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Goals
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
41
|
Harry Kane
|
England
|
23
|
Robbie Keane
|
Republic of Ireland
|
23
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Poland
|
22
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Belgium
|
twenty-one
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|
Sweden
|
19
|
Hakan Sukur
|
Türkiye
|
19
|
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
|
Holland
|
18
|
Jan Koller
|
Czech Republic
|
18
|
Jon Dahl Tomasson
|
Denmark
|
18
Although Ronaldo ranks first on the all-time scoring chart, in how many individual tournaments has he been the top scorer?
Despite having scored 14 goals in five different tournaments, in three of them he has been surpassed by someone. However, the Portuguese legend can boast of being the only player to have been top scorer in more than one tournament.
The highest number of goals scored by a player in a single European Championship remains nine, the work of Michel Platini in 1984. He is France's top scorer in the history of the competition despite not having played in another European Championship.
Antoine Griezmann, with six goals in 2016, is the second top scorer in a European Championship, behind Platini, although his team was defeated in the final at the hands of Portugal.
|
Year
|
Player (Country)
|
Goals
|
1960
|
Francois Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Milan Galic (Yugoslavia)
|
2
|
1964
|
Jesus Maria Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezso Novak (Hungary)
|
2
|
1968
|
Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia)
|
2
|
1972
|
Gerd Muller (West Germany)
|
4
|
1976
|
Dieter Muller (West Germany)

|
4
|
1980
|
Klaus Allofs (West Germany)
|
3
|
1984
|
Michel Platini (France)
|
9
|
1988
|
Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
|
5
|
1992
|
Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden)
|
3
|
nineteen ninety six
|
Alan Shearer (England)
|
5
|
2000
|
Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milosevic (Yugoslavia)
|
5
|
2004
|
Milan Baros (Czech)
|
5
|
2008
|
David Villa (Spain)
|
4
|
2012
|
Fernando Torres (Spain), Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandzukic (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
|
3
|
2016
|
Antoine Griezmann (France)
|
6
|
2020
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)
|
5
Harry Kane chases Alan Shearer for the Premier League goalscoring record, but is also behind the Newcastle legend in terms of England goals at the Euros.
Álvaro Morata's record in the Spanish team is decent, but his six goals have not been enough to lead La Roja to glory at the Euro, while Italy has struggled to be a consistent goalscorer in tournaments. Their victory at Euro 2020 was due to two goals from Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli and Matteo Pessina.
|
Country
|
Player
|
Goals
|
Belgium
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
6
|
England
|
Alan Shearer
|
7
|
Holland
|
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Patrick Kluivert
|
6
|
Portugal
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
14
|
Germany
|
Jurgen Klinsmann, Mario Gomez
|
5
|
France
|
Michael Platini
|
9
|
Italy
|
Balloteli and Antonio Cassano
|
3
|
Spain
|
Alvaro Morata
|
6
Ronaldo is the player who has scored the most times in a Euro Cup. He has participated in five final phases of the Euro Cup and has scored in each of them, with several players close to three behind him.
Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modric scored in their third European Championship in the 2020 competition, while other legends such as Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney demonstrated their longevity over the years.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Which Euro Cups were you in?
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
5 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
|
Nuno Gomes
|
Portugal
|
3 (2000, 2004, 2008)
|
Thierry Henry
|
France
|
3 (2000, 2004, 2008)
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|
Sweden
|
3 (2004, 2008, 2012)
|
Jurguen Klinsmann
|
Germany
|
3 (1988, 1992, 1996)
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Poland
|
3 (1988, 1992, 1996)
|
Luka Modrc
|
Croatia
|
3 (2008, 2016, 2020)
|
Helder Postiga
|
Potugal
|
3 (2004, 2008, 2012)
|
Wayne Rooney
|
England
|
3 (2004, 2012, 2016)
|
Vladimir smicer
|
Czech Republic
|
3 (1996, 2000, 2004)
