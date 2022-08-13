The list of 30 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or was announced by the magazine FranceFootball. The main absence is that of Argentine Lionel Messi, who is absent from the final list for the first time since 2005. The top winner of the award will not opt for the annual prize. As it always happens, there are some more favorites than others, and that is why we present you those who are emerging as the main candidates to win it.
For many, he is the main candidate to win the award. The French striker for Real Madrid was the top scorer and MVP in the UEFA Champions League that his team conquered, as well as becoming the top scorer in the league title. He also won the UEFA Nations League with his selection and recently raised the UEFA Super Cup. He finished the 2021-2022 season with 44 goals in 46 games.
Undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the world today. His great performances were key in obtaining the European Cup for Real Madrid. In addition, he was a fundamental piece for the league title of his team. The Belgian goalkeeper continues to confirm himself at the top of the world goal and for some, he is also deserving of the award.
Granted, the season for Paris Saint Germain was not as expected, but in the individual category, the Frenchman was up to the task, confirming that he is the heir to the throne of world football. Despite having players like Messi and Neymar by his side, Mbappé was the figure of the team, being the top scorer in Ligue 1 and being the player with the best team records. His numbers for the 2021-2022 academic year: 39 goals and 25 assists in 46 games.
After a start of much criticism at Real Madrid, the Brazilian winger reversed his situation and positioned himself as one of the best players in the world. He scored in the UEFA Champions League final, was a league champion breaking into the top 3 scorers and finished the season with 22 goals and 16 assists in 52 games.
The Belgian midfielder once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the best players in the world in his position. The Manchester City player was the star of his team to win a new Premier League title, and although he failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final, the level he showed was very high. He registered 19 goals and 14 assists in 45 games for the season.
2022 has been the best year in Sadio Mané’s career. At club level he won cup titles with Liverpool, maintained a high level in the fight for the Premier League, played in the UEFA Champions League final and at the national team he won the African Cup as MVP and helped his country qualify for the next World Cup. He is currently beginning to make a difference with Bayern Munich.
Although at the national team level he did not do well, with Liverpool he was once again the figure of Klopp’s team. He reached a new UEFA Champions League final, won his third golden boot and was chosen Premier League MVP. The Egyptian finished with 31 goals and 16 assists last year with the Anfield team.
In his last season as a Bayern Munich footballer, the Polish striker once again posted spectacular numbers. He finished the season with 50 goals in 46 games, once again being champion and top scorer in the Bundesliga and winning his second consecutive European Golden Shoe. Now, already as brand new signing of FC Barcelona.
