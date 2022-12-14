There are three games left for the World Cup to end and in 90min we wanted to bring the updated statistics of the world championship leaders in assists. Everything indicates that a French or an Argentine will take the cat to the water.
These are the seven maximum attendees so far in the World Cup:
The Englishman did not start as a starter in the first games, but after showing a great level he earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s eleven.
The Manchester United winger has not been a regular in his coach’s line-ups, but every time he has entered he has been up to the task. In the match against Morocco he was given the right flank, but Sofiane Boufal was very inspired.
The Serbian team finished with a single point in the group stage. We are talking about a country that a priori was going to fight to be the surprise of this championship. The Ajax player was one of the unremarkable aspects of a team that has disappointed.
We move on to the group of players with three assists. Here we have to include Leo Messi, who is the one who has needed the most games to reach this figure. The Argentine star’s World Cup is being awarded with honors.
Kane has not stood out this World Cup for scoring an incredible number of goals, but he has shown the world that he is not the box striker that many people who do not see him play every day believe. It is a manual “10”.
Little to say about the “little prince” championship. He is about to lead France for the second time in four years to the final of a World Cup, and it is that the game of the Gauls could not be understood without the good work of a midfielder like Antoine Griezmann.
The leader of this table is Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has assisted his teammates on three occasions, playing just four games. He surely has been the best Portuguese in the World Cup.
