The top Argentine scorers of the main European clubs

Argentine footballers have shown throughout history, and continue to show it on a day-to-day basis, that they usually have no problem adapting their football and their daily lives to European life, playing for the main clubs on the planet as they they did in their country or in some minor league.
That is why, with plenty of examples of success, in this case we will review the top Argentine scorers for the main European clubs, from 1960 to the present: how many goals did each score and in which institution? You’ll be surprised.
Carlos Tevez left a pleasant memory at Manchester United. Apache won six titles (two runners-up) including two Premier League, one Champions League and one Club World Cup. They were two seasons (from 2007 to 2009), before going to the classic rival Manchester City.
Between 2013-14 and 2020-21, Erik Lamela played for Tottenham, where he won the love of the fans for his good performances and his unforgettable goals, with his specialty of the rabona. There were a total of 37 sacred cries.
His first team was Newell’s Old Boys, where he made his debut in 1987. He spent most of his sports career in Italy, before retiring at Boca Juniors. Between 1993-94 and 2001, with two loans in between, he played for AS Roma, where he is much loved for his 87 goals.
Di María at PSG, a club he joined in 2015 from Manchester United, achieved 18 titles and 93 goals, in addition to becoming the top assister in the club’s history, with 112.
The first experience of “Kun” in Europe was at Atleti. 232 official matches, 101 goals (74 of them in the League, the first of all on September 17, 2006 in the 4-1 win at San Mamés against Athletic Club) and two titles. He was beginning to show what he was.
The Cordovan arrived in Turin in mid-2015, at the age of 21 and from Palermo, in exchange for 41 million euros. Since then, he has played 292 games in the Juventus jersey, scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists. The jewel.
Higuaín spent seven seasons as a Real Madrid footballer before joining the Italian Serie A. He scored 121 goals in 264 games between 2006 and 2013, a period in which he won three Spanish Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey.
The Argentine forward arrived at Inter Italy in the 2013-14 season and stayed until 2018-19, before moving on to PSG and Galatasaray, where he currently plays. His best scoring season was 2017-18 where he celebrated 29 times in 34 games, with an average of 0.81. Bestial.
Of the 260 goals he has scored with City, the top scorer in the club’s history, 237 have been in the area, 23 outside and another 47 were from penalties. He is the only non-European footballer to win five Premier titles. In ten years he has faced 33 Premier League teams and has scored a goal against 32. A bestiality about “Kun”.
The record man is -for a long time- the top scorer in the history of Barcelona after surpassing César Rodríguez, striker of the ’40s and ’50s. La Pulga, who currently plays for PSG in France, has a chance to wear the Blaugrana shirt again. He feels liberated after being world champion with the Argentine team, remaining in the great history of world football. The best of all time.
