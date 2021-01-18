Ibon Cormenzana is rolling ‘The top’, a mountaineering story starring Javier Rey and Patricia López Arnaiz, an emotional journey for a couple that will help them reconnect with life and with nature to face their path. With an original plot by Ibon Cormenzana himself, the script is written by Nerea castro (author of ‘Passenger Lies’, a series that is in development by El Deseo and Viacom), and is defined as a story about the companionship, courage, connection with nature and life, the weight of promises and love.

The film tells how Mateo faces for the first time the most dangerous mountain on the planet, Annapurna, with the challenge of reaching the top and thus fulfilling an ancient promise. On his ascent he suffers an accident that leaves him unconscious and seriously injured. Hours later he is rescued by Ione, an experienced mountaineer who is spending the winter in a shelter, alone and away from the world. Despite not understanding the reasons that led Mateo there, Ione will try to help him reach his goal. Ibón Cormenzana reveals that ‘The top’ is «a fascinating journey; not only physical, towards the top of a mountain, but emotional, towards the personal fulfillment of the protagonists. My intention with this film is to make the viewer feel in the same way the life experience that Mateo faces, a character with a very clear challenge, a constant person with enough courage to face the adversities that are put in his face. I walk with the ultimate goal of fulfilling an important promise.

Cormenzana explains that «to this epic is added the character of Ione, who despite living a difficult personal moment, will show us the courage, loyalty and companionship without limits, values ​​that exist among mountaineers and that are so necessary in the society in which we live. For the director, who signs his fourth feature film here, the film “will show us how despite their fears, the protagonists will take risks that will allow them to overcome and evolve, to come to understand that life must be lived intensely and savored at every moment . I would like to generate in the viewer that same desire to dare to meet his goals, without wavering and without losing optimism to face the path we choose. And he adds: «To Ione and Mateo we must add a third protagonist: nature. I would like to convey through the camera the simplicity of life through the vastness of the mountains. Without separating ourselves from the protagonists and with a camera in hand, I want to convey the necessary realism to awaken the emotion in the viewer by bringing them closer to the experiences of real mountaineers ».

Ibon Cormenzana is known mainly for his role as a producer, having achieved great success with titles such as’ Snow White ‘, by Pablo Berger, for which he won the Goya for best film,’ Blackthorn ‘, by Mateo Gil,’ The tree of blood ‘, by Julio Medem or’ Mother ‘, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, among others. However, since his beginnings in the world of cinema he has directed his own projects. His first feature film, ‘Jaizkibel’, participated in numerous national and international festivals, winning several awards. In 2008 he shot his second feature film, ‘Los totenwackers’, which premiered in many countries around the world. The experience acquired after collaborating with prestigious directors in recent years motivates him to undertake his third feature film, ‘Alegría, tristeza’, which was released in theaters in 2018.

‘The top’, which has been filming since the end of December in locations in Nepal, the Alps, the Basque Country and Catalonia, is a production by Arcadia Motion Pictures, Aixerrota Films, LaZona Producciones and Dorothy Films AIE in co-production with Noodles Production (France) .