The Spanish team started the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the right foot. He scored seven goals against his counterpart from Costa Rica and thus achieved first place in Group E over Japan, who beat Germany.
It was not only a round result for those led by Luis Enrique. Also, they managed to go down in history. Thus, we are going to review the five most bulky goals that Spain gave in World Cups.
In the Group Phase of Mexico ’86, Spain scored three goals. Ramón Calderé with two and Eloy Olaya were the authors of the win.
During the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the Spanish team scored four against the Ukrainians in the Group Stage. Xabi Alonso, double by David Villa and the last by Fernando Torres, were the ones who sentenced the game.
In the Round of 16 of the 1986 Mexico World Cup, the Spaniards went over the top. A stellar performance by Butrageño, with four goals, and a solitary goal by Goikoitxea, gave them the qualification.
In France 1998, La Roja scored this win on the first day of Group D. Fernando Hierro, Luis Enrique, a brace from Morientes, an own goal from Georgi Bachev and a goal from Kiko were the goals.
He passed over a Costa Rican team that is in a generational transition in Qatar 2022. Dani Olmo, Asensio, brace for Ferrán Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata, the authors of the goals.
