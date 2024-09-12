Modric’s fifth place finish was a prelude to his future consecration, as he would later win the Ballon d’Or in 2018, breaking the hegemony of Messi and Ronaldo. By 2017, his position in the rankings already indicated the global recognition of his talent and his importance to Real Madrid. Modric was not only seen as one of the best midfielders in the world, but also as a player who could change the course of a match with his vision and refined technique.

Buffon’s inclusion in the top five for the Ballon d’Or was a recognition of his longevity and consistent quality throughout his career. Although he never won the Ballon d’Or, being among the best at an advanced age and in such a specific position as goalkeeper, speaks to the respect and admiration that the football world has for him. This position in the voting was seen as a tribute to an illustrious career and a recognition of his great performances during that season.

In the 2016-2017 season, Neymar was instrumental in Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16, scoring two goals and providing a key assist in the final minutes of the match. Although he failed to win the Champions League, his impact and ability to decide important matches were recognised, consolidating him as one of the best players in the world. This third-place finish was seen as a step forward for Neymar in his quest to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

For Messi, this gala was a reminder of the intense rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, as both players were tied with five Ballon d’Ors each. Although the gap between the two in the voting was notable, Messi’s season remained impressive on an individual level. His influence and performances continued to be crucial for Barcelona, ​​and his second place in the Ballon d’Or voting underlined his status as one of the best in history.

The 2016-2017 season was particularly significant for Ronaldo, as he was key in the decisive moments of the Champions League, scoring in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and in the final against Juventus. His influence on Real Madrid’s titles was undeniable, and this Ballon d’Or was seen as a fair recognition of his contribution in one of the most successful years in the club’s history. With this award, Cristiano not only equalled Messi, but also laid the foundations for his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.