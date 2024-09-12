The 2017 Ballon d’Or gala was an event that confirmed the dominance of the real Madrid on the world football scene and consolidated Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best players in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his fifth Ballon d’Or at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, equalling Lionel Messi in the race for the prestigious award and rounding off an exceptional year for the Portuguese and his club. This edition also reflected the talent and influence of other great footballing figures, such as Messi, Neymar, Buffon and Modric, each leaving their mark on the 2016-2017 season.
Real Madrid were the most represented team, with seven players on the list of 30 nominees, highlighting the Merengues’ supremacy in Europe and in La Liga. The gala celebrated not only individual talent, but also the collective impact of Zinedine Zidane’s team. Below, we review the top five winners of the 2017 Ballon d’Or and what it meant to each of the players.
Luka Modric, who completed the top five, was another representative of Real Madrid’s dominance in this edition of the Ballon d’Or. Modric was a key player in the midfield for the Whites, providing creativity, control and balance in one of the most successful seasons of his career. His performances were fundamental to Real Madrid’s successes in La Liga and the Champions League, where his ability to manage matches and his ability to link defence with attack made the difference in many crucial encounters.
Modric’s fifth place finish was a prelude to his future consecration, as he would later win the Ballon d’Or in 2018, breaking the hegemony of Messi and Ronaldo. By 2017, his position in the rankings already indicated the global recognition of his talent and his importance to Real Madrid. Modric was not only seen as one of the best midfielders in the world, but also as a player who could change the course of a match with his vision and refined technique.
Gianluigi Buffon, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, came fourth in the 2017 Ballon d’Or voting, a significant achievement for a goalkeeper in an award traditionally dominated by attacking players. Buffon was instrumental in Juventus’ run to the 2016-2017 Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid. At 39, Buffon continued to show his class and leadership both in Serie A, which Juventus won convincingly, and in Europe.
Buffon’s inclusion in the top five for the Ballon d’Or was a recognition of his longevity and consistent quality throughout his career. Although he never won the Ballon d’Or, being among the best at an advanced age and in such a specific position as goalkeeper, speaks to the respect and admiration that the football world has for him. This position in the voting was seen as a tribute to an illustrious career and a recognition of his great performances during that season.
Neymar came third in the 2017 Ballon d’Or voting, which represented his highest ranking in this prestigious award up to that point. Neymar had been part of the successful MSN alongside Messi and Suarez at Barcelona, but in the summer of 2017, he made a historic move to PSG, becoming the most expensive signing in football history. This transfer marked a turning point in his career, as he sought to be the main star of an ambitious project in Paris.
In the 2016-2017 season, Neymar was instrumental in Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16, scoring two goals and providing a key assist in the final minutes of the match. Although he failed to win the Champions League, his impact and ability to decide important matches were recognised, consolidating him as one of the best players in the world. This third-place finish was seen as a step forward for Neymar in his quest to one day win the Ballon d’Or.
Lionel Messi, who finished second in the vote, continued to be a central figure in world football and at FC Barcelona, despite the team not enjoying the same success as Real Madrid during the 2016-2017 season. Messi was LaLiga’s top scorer with 37 goals and continued to impress with his skill and consistency. Despite not winning the Champions League or LaLiga, Messi maintained his extraordinary form, leading Barcelona to the Copa del Rey.
For Messi, this gala was a reminder of the intense rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, as both players were tied with five Ballon d’Ors each. Although the gap between the two in the voting was notable, Messi’s season remained impressive on an individual level. His influence and performances continued to be crucial for Barcelona, and his second place in the Ballon d’Or voting underlined his status as one of the best in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the winner of the 2017 Ballon d’Or, claiming his fifth trophy and tying Lionel Messi for the most successful players in the history of the award. This recognition was not only a personal achievement for Ronaldo, but also a reflection of his incredible season with Real Madrid, in which he won LaLiga, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the European Super Cup. In addition, in October 2017, Ronaldo was also awarded FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award, reaffirming his status as the best player in the world at the time.
The 2016-2017 season was particularly significant for Ronaldo, as he was key in the decisive moments of the Champions League, scoring in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and in the final against Juventus. His influence on Real Madrid’s titles was undeniable, and this Ballon d’Or was seen as a fair recognition of his contribution in one of the most successful years in the club’s history. With this award, Cristiano not only equalled Messi, but also laid the foundations for his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.
