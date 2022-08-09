The individual scoring table of the Liga MX Femenil is red hot and several of the players are looking to make history in the league with a scoring title and others are already old acquaintances in this list, here we present the top 5 of forwards after 6 days.
Her double against Necaxa this week consecrated her as the momentary scoring leader, however, Burkenroad has had six very good dates with Rayadas de Monterrey, being decisive and effective in the royal attack.
His hat-trick against Tijuana this day raised Charlyn Corral’s scoring quota from 3 to 6 and, on top of that, culminated with an anthology goal to save his team’s draw at the border. Charlyn Corral comes with everything in search of his first scoring title in Mexico.
A very pleasant surprise on this list is Pumas’ American striker, Stephanie Ribeiro, who is taking on the responsibility of being the top scorer in the university team and currently has 5 goals, scoring a brace this week against San Luis.
The nicknamed “Generala” is already appearing in these lists as usual in each tournament and it is that her hat-trick against Puebla this week gave her an important boost to reach 5 goals and get into the fight for the scoring leadership.
Kiana Palacios had a sensational start to the tournament, however, she has had a couple of weeks in which things have not worked out for her and she has not been able to be present on the scoreboard. But she is still fully involved in the contest with 5 goals.
