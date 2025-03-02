The Top 5 of the less known restaurants in Madrid according to the most prestigious chefs in Spain

Madrid is a city where the gastronomic offer seems infinite. From restaurants with Michelin stars to a lifetime taverns, every corner hides a culinary jewel to discover.

The Madrid historic restaurant that the king frequents to savor Castiza food

However, there are certain places that, although they do not have the fame of the most media, are authentic Gastronomic temples For the most demanding palates. What are the restaurants most recommended by the big chefs of the country? Here we present five of them.

1. Sacha: a classic among the great

When Alberto Chicote says that “it happens from cinema” In a restaurant, it is a guarantee that we are facing a special place. Sachadirected by Sacha Hormaechea, is a Bistrot with Taberna Alma where quality and authenticity make a difference. Its letter is a tribute to the best product, with dishes such as vague tortilla or smoked sardines that have conquered chefs and diners equally. It is a place with history, tradition and a cozy atmosphere that remains an open secret in Madrid.

2. Tresporcuatro: The essence of markets

If there is A restaurant that represents the market kitchen With freshness and innovation, that is Tres for the four. He was born in the Torrijos market and today is located in the Chamberí area, where he continues to bet on a kitchen that varies according to the season and the available product. Your chef, Álex Marugán, gets combine tradition and modernity in dishes that surprise by their simplicity and flavor. Ideal for those looking for a different gastronomic experience without artifice.

3. La Catapa: the tavern that never disappoints

The catapa It is the proof that a good tavern does not need stridency to shine. His bar is one of the most coveted in the city, with Tapas and rations made with care and high quality products. From seafood to traditional stews, each dish is an example of how Spanish cuisine can be simple and sublime at the same time. An essential for those who seek an informal environment with an exceptional meal.

4. Santerra: The art of croquette (and much more)

Santerra is not only famous for having won the Award to the Best ham croquette of the worldbut also for its gastronomic proposal that reinterprets the lifelong kitchen with a contemporary touch. Your chef, Miguel Carretero, has known raise the concept of Castiza cuisine With dishes that respect tradition, but add a modern turn. Eating here is an experience to enjoy without haste.

5. The mine: the simplicity that falls in love

For those who seek a more informal but equally delicious experience, Leaf It is the perfect site. This little tapas bar is the favorite of many chefs for its authenticity and respect for the product. Everything that serves is spectacular, from a simple salad to a good dish of calluses. And if the news of the opening of Mine 2 It is true, there will soon be more opportunities to enjoy this temple of good eating in Madrid.

A gastronomic Madrid to discover

These five restaurants are not the most media or constantly appear in the most commercial rankings, but they have the endorsement of the most prestigious chefs in Spain. They are places where you breathe the true passion for the kitchen, where the product is the protagonist and where each dish tells a story. If you want to discover the gastronomic Madrid that experts recommend, take note and start reserving a table.