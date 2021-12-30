The year that is going has not been a particularly good one for the Mexican footballers who play in the Old Continent. Most of the Aztec ambassadors in European soccer have had to row against the current to have minutes and find consistency in their teams. However, these elements have not given up and fight week after week to find a place in the starting eleven of their squads.
This is the top 5 Mexican soccer players in Europe in 2021:
The Mexican striker for the Lobos reappeared in August 2021. Raúl Jiménez has been a starter and key piece in Bruno Lage’s scheme. ‘El Lobo de Tepeji’ still can’t find the rhythm before the severe injury he suffered, but little by little you are showing your best version. In 17 games he has scored three goals and given two assists. In 2022 it will surely surprise us all again.
The central defender is a low-key player who does not attract much media attention. However, in 2021 Araujo got back on his feet and regained his ownership at Celta de Vigo. This season he has played 16 games and last season he played 33 league games. His pending work for 2022 is to consolidate with the Mexican National Team.
The veteran Mexican midfielder is to the liking of Manuel Pellegrini and has constant minutes in Heliópolis. Andrés Guarded continues to be very regular with Betis and shares the ownership with the revulsive role. The ‘Little Prince’ continues to perform at a very good level and is one of the most established Mexican elements in their teams.
Hirving Lozano has had a very complicated 2021 due to various situations: be it injuries, discussions with his coaches, game casualties, etc. However, ‘Chucky’ continues to be one of the most constant elements of the Mexican National Team in European football. The winger emerged from Pachuca has been able to turn around all the obstacles that have crossed him and every time he takes a more important role with Napoli.
Edson Álvarez, without a doubt, is the Mexican footballer who performs in Europe who has had the best performance during 2021. Containment is an immovable in Erik Ten Hag’s scheme. He also won the Eredivisie title with the Amsterdam team this year.
As a bonus to this list, we list Héctor Herrera, who although this season has been practically eliminated from the Atlético de Madrid rotation, in the first part of 2021 he had more regularity with the mattresses and lifted the La Liga title.
