Between May 20 and June 11, the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023a contest that was going to be held in the first place in Indonesia, but finally it will be in the Argentine Republic, which in this way will say present for being the host, since in the first instance it had not qualified due to its poor performance in the South American of the category.
This had caused the departure of Javier Mascherano as coach of the category, but after talking with the president of the AFA Claudio Tapia, and the endorsement of Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the Major in Qatar 2022, the “Jefecito” returned it to think and will eventually continue in command, so we will review the five great figures of the pre-list that he has presented for the contest.
He is 19 years old and plays as a right winger. He is a regular called up by Juventus and is usually a replacement for Ángel Di María in some games, since he is also left-handed. He has already assured that he would love to be present at the Sub 20 World Cup.
From the Rosario Central youth academy, he is a creative midfielder of those who are not seen so much in today’s football and has already been transferred to European football to play for Brighton in the Premier League. He left-handed and with a good punch. 18 years old.
He is 18 years old and is the son of Pablo Paz, former defender of Independiente, among others. He works for Real Madrid B, but he has already been called up to the first team on a few occasions. He has dual citizenship. He played the South American Sub 20 with Argentina and showed flashes.
Emerged in the lower ranks of Mallorca, he was later transferred to Lazio in Italy where he has been adding minutes regularly in recent games. Lefty, elegant and facetious. His father played for Quilmes, a club the kid is a fan of.
The great figure of the establishment, by scandal. Even without the authorization of Manchester United, who hesitates to give him up, Garnacho has already made his debut in the Premier League, the most competitive league in the world, and has shown that he is up to the task. He is very fast, skillful, facetious and handsome.
