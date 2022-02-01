Golf history. Jon Rahm is determined to emulate the successes of his idol Seve de him and yesterday began his 36th week (29th consecutive) as number one in the world ranking. The Lion of Barrika (27 years old), third in the Farmers Insurance, He continues as a solid leader and in fact has increased his advantage over the second classified, the North American Collin Morikawa (24), whom he already leads by a little more than one percentage point. 9.3278 for the Spanish for 8.2373 for the American. He has risen to third place, after his victory in Dubai, one of the names that must be taken into account in the present and the future: the Norwegian Viktor Hovland (24).

The funny thing is that this podium that fights individually for its successes also works together and has become the youngest Top 3 in history since the average is 25 years. The assault of the youngsters is complete and, in fact, the three are the youngest in the current Top 10. To put in a situation the irruption of the new generations and the rejuvenation of golf, a comparative data. In 2007 the average of the Top 3 was 35.3 years old (Tiger Woods, 32; Phil Mickelson, 37; and Jim Furyk, 37) and ten years later, in 2017, it was 27.3 (Dustin Johnson, 33; Jordan Spieth , 24); Hideki Matsuyama, 25). In 2022 it continues to decline and if Rahm does not remedy it, Morikawa and Hovland threaten to enter the Top 5 of the most premature number ones that the Biscayan closes precisely.

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic – Day Four

Ross Kinnaird (Getty Images)



Tiger Woods is the youngest leader of the ranking, a position he rose to at the age of 21 years and 5 months. And he is followed by Jordan Spieth (22), Rory McIlroy (22 and 10 months), Justin Thomas (25 and 1) and Rahm (25 and 8). Morikawa seems to be the most promising contender, but the Scandinavian wizard threatens to put pressure on Jon as with three wins since October he has risen from 17th to 3rd this week.