CONMEBOL published the club ranking for 2023. This coefficient adds historical performance with the last continental performance and is important for the draw for next year’s cups.
We review below how the Top 10 was.
Santos is the first Brazilian team in this ranking. A team with a lot of history in the competition.
Sao Paulo is another of the teams with a lot of history and perhaps not such a good present. He earned a place on this privilege list.
Another team that enters for what has been done in the past and not for what has been done in the present. Champion in the Libertadores 1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987.
Unlike the teams named in the previous lists, Atlético Paranaense is a club with an excellent present and that is making history in this century.
The Uruguayan giants managed to enter the list for what they have done throughout history. Nacional won the Libertadores 1971, 1980 and 1988
A sleeping giant. He won the 1983, 1995, 2017 Libertadores and managed to place himself in the Top 5.
Boca Juniors is one of the teams with the longest history and is the second highest winner of the competition: there are a total of six (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007).
Flamengo is the last champion of the Libertadores and is having a dream decade. He was champion in 2019, 2022 and the first had been in 1981.
Another team that has had an excellent decade. He was champion in 2019 and 2022 consecutively. The previous one had been in 1999.
River is the team that leads this historic ranking. Champion of the Libertadores of 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018. One of the giants of the continent.
related links
More news from Libertadores
#Top #Ranking #clubs #published #Conmebol
Leave a Reply