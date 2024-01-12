The index of Henley Passport a few days ago he published the list of the countries with the most powerful passports in the world. Among them is Colombia, and several Latin American territories that managed to remain in the first 50 places. We tell you what they are.

(You can read: These are the countries with the most 'powerful' passports in the world, according to Henley).

This is the 'top' 10 of the most powerful passports in Latin America, according to the Henley Passport Ranking, which corresponds to the original and authorized classification of all passports in the world from the number of destinations that its holders can access without a prior visa.

Traveling is usually one of the favorite activities of many.

1. The passport of Chili It was positioned 15th in the ranking; Citizens with this document can visit around 177 countries.

2. Secondly, for this 'top' 10, it is located at Argentinawhich in the general ranking is in position number 16. It has 174 countries available to visit.

3. Then, in 17th place on the general list is Brazilwith 173 countries.

(You can read: Do you want to travel and you don't have a visa? These are 135 countries that Colombians can visit).

4. Following this, we have Mexico in position 23 with 161 countries.

5. Uruguay It is in 26th place and this passport can enter 156 countries.

6. The passport of Costa Rica It is in position 28 in the general ranking with 152 countries.

7. Panama It has 149 countries available to visit and is ranked 31st.

8. With the Paraguayan passport You can enter 146 countries. It is positioned at number 33 on the list.

9. The passport of Peru stands out in 36th place, with 142 countries available.

10. To finish this 'top' 10, we have Guatemala, with 137 countries available. The country is ranked 38th in the general list.

Outside the 'top' 10 of Latin American passports are The Savior (position 39 in the complete ranking) and in position 40 is Colombia, therefore, all people with this passport will be able travel to 135 countries.

(You can read: The Foreign Ministry signed a resolution that establishes an increase in the price of passports: this will be valid).

It is important to note that the index is based on Exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

These were the countries that occupied first place in the classification of the countries with the most powerful passports in the world

Four European territories entered the number one spot, these are France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and they are also joined by Japan and Singapore.

They are listed as the most important passports, and citizens with any of those six passports can visit around 194 destinations out of 227 worldwide.

The edition of the Henley Passport Index for this New Year 2024 has been published. Photo: Screenshot of the official Henley & Partners website.

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…