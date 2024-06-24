GSD has released video game sales data for the month of May in Europe. We can see what the Top 10 best-selling software:

EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) F1 23 (Codemasters) Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (Sony) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) Helldivers 2 (Sony) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)

Total sales are 11.6 million video games, between PC and console, in Europe in May. This is a decrease of 17% compared to the same period last year. The difference is mainly due to the fact that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom arrived last year. To understand how well it had done, that game alone had sold more copies than the entire May 2024 Top 10 combined. Furthermore, last year Hogwarts Legacy arrived in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which had recorded good numbers.

Data includes both digital copies (excluding Nintendo, 505 Games and small teams) and physical copies.