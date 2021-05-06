Surveys suggest that the telecommuting it has full acceptance among those who have tried it. Nine out of 10 employees want to be able to work from home when normality arrives because, among other things, they save time traveling to their office, they have a greater flexibility hourly and, they assert, are more productive, according to 2020 data from the consulting firm Robert Walters.

In fact, 72% of workers blame their lack of productivity to the interruptions and noise that was generated in the office where they worked, according to the 2020 Labor Market Survey from the temp agency Walters People. A position that agrees with data from the technology consultancy Capgemini, which estimated a 20% increase in work performance during confinement, at which time this new work modality was promoted.

But maintaining these figures after more than a year of telecommuting it is not easy. In fact, some employers (seven out of 10, according to Robert Walters) prefer to continue with the traditional work model for fear that the profitability of their workforce will decrease. So that this does not happen, experts advise strengthening communication, betting on the confidence and independence of the employee and discarding, if they are not strictly necessary, the new digital tools to control their work at all times.

Fluent communication makes the difference

The cornerstone of teleworking is communication, both the one that must flow between workers and their managers and the company itself. The one that most influences the productivity It is the relationship that connects team leaders with their subordinates, less immediate in this mode of remote work. Therefore, for it to flow, it is convenient to have several channels, installed both on the computer and on the mobile. Instant chats, specific programs for video calls, email, and phone calls are the most common.

Depending on the type of message, there will be more effective and appropriate channels than others. Ideally, ask a consultant for advice on the communication models in which to invest. In general, for formal or important information, such as the delivery of a project, it is preferable to use email. To discuss a problem it is always better to use the telephone or a video call (no more than 15 minutes). And for less urgent questions or notices, it is preferable to use a chat, either directly to the recipient or to a group one, where the team members are.

It is important to know how to separate these channels from those used in private life so as not to make mistakes, such as mistakenly violating the right to privacy. digital disconnect or send a message to a colleague, which was addressed to a friend. In order to avoid these increasingly common situations, the company should provide the equipment to employees. For Alberto Chinchilla, business professor and director of the creative consultancy be shared, it is advisable for the company to train its workers and managers in communication and digital skills in order to use these technologies effectively.

The internal communication It is useful to keep the staff informed about what is happening in the company: its financial situation, the projects it has underway or the new incorporations of personnel, among other aspects. “If there is not a good internal communication, insecurities and uncertainty begin among the staff and that leads to a drop in productivity and performance,” says this expert.

Control tools: are they always necessary?

The boss’s concern for the performance of his team should not be transformed into an abusive use of communication that materializes in, for example, continuous control through calls and emails. José María Bascán, Director of Human Resources at Wolters Kluwer, a multinational company of management solutions and training services and software, makes it clear that always being on top of employees to know what they are doing at all times is counterproductive, since they run the risk of being overwhelmed, suffer from anxiety and reduce its level of effectiveness.

Companies can use, according to the law, cameras, screen surveillance programs and time control computer programs. On many occasions, they are grouped into digital platforms that measure the working time of each employee, monitor (and record on video) the performance in front of the team and perform calculations to optimize production: they assess the hours that each project has consumed, the routines of its workers, and so on.

Bascán emphasizes that employers can hire these surveillance programs and use them, but always with the rights of the worker ahead. And it refers to article 20 of the Workers’ Statute and 87 of the Organic Law on Protection of Personal Data and Guarantee of Digital Rights, where it is specified that employees have the right to the protection of their privacy and that organizations only access to those tools to make sure they are meeting their job duties and not misusing the equipment.

“It is important that the criteria of suitability, necessity and proportionality are met. In other words, if one team member is underperforming, would installing a team member be proportional? spyware to see what you are doing on a day-to-day basis on your computer? It would not be proportional. There are a thousand measures to take before that one ”, reasons this expert. “What Leader, you should meet with the person and review your goals. Maybe the problem belongs to those responsible and not the employee ”, he adds.

Talking about and worrying about workers is, Bascán proposes, the tool that a manager should use to understand the origin of many of the labor problems in his company, even to prevent them from occurring. “Talk frequently [mínimo una vez por semana] with them it generates bonds of trust, security and, in the end, the team will work more united and more effectively ”, this specialist clarifies.

Defined schedules, overloads and a hybrid system

Domenec Gilabert, executive director of the human resources consultancy PageGroup, affirms that profitable teleworking is also based on creating a project, giving the worker greater autonomy to develop it and establishing a delivery schedule. To be more efficient, this expert continues, it is necessary for the boss to execute some guidelines:

● Set a base schedule. Flexibility is one of the most valued qualities of teleworking, since it allows each employee to take advantage of their time and perform better. However, it is important to seek an agreement with the team to set a few hours during the day when everyone is available.

● Do not overload the worker. It is essential that the leader know the time that each employee will take a task or a certain delivery, both to know if he can take on another project and to relieve him of tasks if he feels overwhelmed.

● Know the difficulties of the team. It is advisable to hold a small meeting every day at the beginning of the working day to find out how each member of the team is doing with the tasks and the doubts that are raised. It is also a good occasion to find out if someone is going to be absent at some point during the day, either for personal reasons or for their own work.

● Consider a hybrid system. A study prepared by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce The Spanish want to telecommute. Survey and analysis on teleworking in Spain emphasizes that employees They are demanding “a flexible work scheme that combines face-to-face and remote work.” A statement supported by the fact that 84% of Spaniards bet on teleworking between two and three days a week. This can also be a solution to improve the productivity of a business after the return to normality.