You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The CBP application to enter the United States faster
The CBP application to enter the United States faster
CBP provides a way to upload information in advance
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Those who travel to the United States know that the entry process can be a bit tedious. For that reason, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) offers a resource so that travelers entering the country can speed up the process and save a lot of time. The tool is an application in which data can be loaded in advance to then go through the entry process into the country more quickly.
Under the name of Mobile Passport Control (MPC), this platform allows those who wish to save time when entering the United States.. The tool is only available for US citizens, resident foreigners and some special cases such as Canadian travelers with a B1/B2 visa or other types of special visas.
How the MPC works, the tool to enter the United States faster
The MPC is a free downloadable tool that allows eligible travelers to create a profile using their passport. Over there, They must take a photo of their face and fill out information based on a series of common CBP questions. Once this process is completed and the information is sent, They will receive an encrypted QR code that they will show to the corresponding authority at the airport of arrival. Notably presentation of a physical passport remains a requirement; The electronic application information must be displayed next to the document.
Profile creation does not require connectivity, so the process can be completed, for example, on board the aircraft. Once everything is complete, the traveler can send it by connecting to the Internet again after landing, in case the flight does not have Wi-Fi service, and receive the QR there. Using the MPC service It does not guarantee instant entry, but it does brings the benefit of entering the country through a separate line and that it advances more quickly.
Currently, thirty-three airports, four sea ports of entry and eleven other locations in the United States accept use of the platform. Before completing the profile, it is essential to check that the point of entry into the United States has enabled the use of this service.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#tool #cross #border #faster
Leave a Reply