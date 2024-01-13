Those who travel to the United States know that the entry process can be a bit tedious. For that reason, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) offers a resource so that travelers entering the country can speed up the process and save a lot of time. The tool is an application in which data can be loaded in advance to then go through the entry process into the country more quickly.

Under the name of Mobile Passport Control (MPC), this platform allows those who wish to save time when entering the United States.. The tool is only available for US citizens, resident foreigners and some special cases such as Canadian travelers with a B1/B2 visa or other types of special visas.

How the MPC works, the tool to enter the United States faster

The MPC is a free downloadable tool that allows eligible travelers to create a profile using their passport. Over there, They must take a photo of their face and fill out information based on a series of common CBP questions. Once this process is completed and the information is sent, They will receive an encrypted QR code that they will show to the corresponding authority at the airport of arrival. Notably presentation of a physical passport remains a requirement; The electronic application information must be displayed next to the document.

Profile creation does not require connectivity, so the process can be completed, for example, on board the aircraft. Once everything is complete, the traveler can send it by connecting to the Internet again after landing, in case the flight does not have Wi-Fi service, and receive the QR there. Using the MPC service It does not guarantee instant entry, but it does brings the benefit of entering the country through a separate line and that it advances more quickly.

The MPC data must be presented along with the physical passport for entry to the United States to be validated See also Shooting in the United States: pastor hit the aggressor with a chair

Currently, thirty-three airports, four sea ports of entry and eleven other locations in the United States accept use of the platform. Before completing the profile, it is essential to check that the point of entry into the United States has enabled the use of this service.