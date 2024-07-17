The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) is not only constantly on the lookout to protect the limitations at each of the country’s borders to avoid legal action there, but also It is at the service of citizens, in this case to carry out an important procedure..

According to the entity’s official website, international travelers arriving in the United States this summer to enjoy their vacation or whatever the reason for their arrival, are advised to Take advantage of the CBP One tool to request your electronic I-94 in advance.

“The CBP One app offers a more convenient and efficient way for travelers to request their electronic I-94helping to facilitate entry into the United States,” says CBP, where they also clarified four more interesting functions that this tool offers:

Complete your I-94 applications in advance.

Save time at the gate.

Access your I-94 information through your mobile app.

Avoid paperwork and optimize your travel preparation.

In general terms, Using CBP One will give you a better experience for your tripand that is why, in an effort to avoid any type of inconvenience, the entity itself emphasizes the importance of taking into account the usefulness of the application, designed especially for these situations.

CBP continues to work to provide a better experience. Photo:CBP Share

What is I-94 in the United States?

According to the official website of the United States government in Spanish, Form I-94 is an electronic document that records the dates of entry and departure of those who visit the country, and it is an essential requirement so that you do not have any problems when entering.

They also specify that All persons need an I-94 to enter the United States.except for those who: are U.S. citizens, are resident aliens returning to the country, are aliens with an immigrant visa, or most Canadian citizens who are visiting or in transit.

The traditional methods to obtain it are through the CBP officer who receives you in case you arrive in the country by air or in person at the port of entry if you traveled by land, but These procedures can be expedited if you previously took advantage of the opportunity to request your I-94 through the CBP One application.as recommended by the organization.