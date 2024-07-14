Emigrating to the United States can have many advantages, but it can also make you miss your home country. Thus, Google Arts & Cultureoffers a tour of The most Latin neighborhoods in the entire country. With this tool you can explore areas full of Latin historyand how the Latin American culture permeated these neighborhoods.

According to the criteria of

The tour for 9 neighborhoodsoffers two that belong to Florida, two to Texas and one to CaliforniaThe first one belongs to the Sunshine State and it is about Ybor Citywhich at the end of the 19th century was considered the “World capital of tobacco”. The cigar makers who came from Cuba, making the best cigars, turned this swampy area into a neighborhood with many theaters and clubs, transforming it into a beautiful historical site.

For its part, in California it is located The People of Los Angeles, one of the oldest neighborhoodswhere you can find cultural monuments of the diverse Latino population of Los Angeles. Founded in 1781was transformed into a place that reflects the history of its first inhabitants and regularly celebrates Mexican and Latin culture with events and festivals.

He Second Neighborhood (no, it’s not a typo), that’s what the small town located in El Paso, Texas. Due to its proximity to Mexico and being united through the Bridge of the Americas to the city of Juareztransforms it into a important cultural center for the Hispanic community in El Paso. The neighborhood is a testament to the resilience and cultural richness of this community.

The neighborhood in El Paso is known for its murals Photo:https://medium.com/ Share

Other recommended Latin neighborhoods in the United States



The other two neighborhoods of Florida and Texasare Eighth Street and Saint Anthony. However, not They are all located in the states where there is the largest Latino population.as this tool also recommends others in Washington DC, New York, Puerto Rico and Illinois.

In the latter is the neighborhood of Pilsen, Located in Chicagowith their colorful murals and mosaics adorning the wallsreflecting the Latin culture and migrant identity in the area’s inhabitants. However, it is relatively new, as the Mexican community in the neighborhood, began to grow in the 1960s.