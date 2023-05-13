Good morning and a very good weekend.
The tongue can be both a sword and a magic wand. He has the same capacity to hurt and kill as to love and heal.
He says book of proverbs: Death and life are in the power of the tongue.
The tongue can be both a sword and a magic wand. How do you use it?
Weekend, a way to use our language in the best way.
Have a good time.
We recommend you read:
- Falling doesn’t matter as long as you get up and try again.
- Sinaloa, in a barrel of gunpowder that threatens to explode
- Health workers despair
- Resilience
#tongue #sword #magic #wand
Leave a Reply