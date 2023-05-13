Good morning and a very good weekend.

The tongue can be both a sword and a magic wand. He has the same capacity to hurt and kill as to love and heal.

He says book of proverbs: Death and life are in the power of the tongue.

The tongue can be both a sword and a magic wand. How do you use it?

Weekend, a way to use our language in the best way.

Have a good time.







