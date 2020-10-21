The attack gave a foretaste of what the Liberals could do in the federal election campaign. The FDP, said Bavaria’s CSU Prime Minister Markus Söder on Monday, should “consider whether the course that it is imposing itself with the AfD is really the right one for the country”.

The accusation is not new: Since the AfD-supported election of the Thuringian FDP boss Thomas Kemmerich as Prime Minister the liberals are called on to not always comply with the political rules of distance to the far right.

That was not what Söder was about with his attack. Rather, the CSU boss reacted to the liberals’ continued criticism of the federal government’s corona policy, which the FDP perceived as too strict, but also as chaotic. The Free Democrats are calling for the Bundestag to be more closely involved.

There is more to the current dispute between the Union and the FDP: it shows that the two parties are growing apart. Memories of the canceled Jamaica explorations in autumn 2017 are awakened when the FDP saw itself treated unfairly by the Union – and withdrew from the talks.

The relationship between the two former dream partners is also currently tense. “What did the Corona policy do with Markus Söder that he moved the FDP closer to the AfD because we want to keep parliaments involved in encroaching on fundamental rights and want to see the effectiveness of measures justified?” Asked Lindner on Monday . His party colleague Konstantin Kuhle wrote on Twitter that Söder had been “on a tight legal course on the heels of the AfD” for years. The accusation against the FDP is therefore a “joke”.

Two things are already shimmering through the conflict for the election year 2021. On the one hand, the FDP is trying to re-stage itself as a party for civil rights. She even knows Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) on her side. He demands “that the Bundestag must make its role as legislator and public forum clear in order to avoid the impression that fighting pandemics is exclusively a matter for the executive and judiciary”. He had an expertise drawn up on how the Bundestag could improve the “legal security of all measures”. That is exactly what the Liberals want. Only they hardly get through with their almost identical message.

Second, the current dispute shows how much the Liberals must fear Söder. Lindner has known him for a long time: his gaming skills, his talent for recognizing a mood at lightning speed. If he becomes a candidate for chancellor of the Union, he would try to keep the FDP small – and certainly soon bring up the accusation of being close to the AfD.

Aggressive: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Photo: AFP / Peter Kneffel

Söder would also be a government option Prefer black and green. That means: The Union could poach calmly in the federal election campaign in the FDP camp if it does not need the Liberals as majority procurers. For the FDP this is a double danger: If it becomes apparent before the election that the FDP has no chance of participating in the government, some of its voters could switch to the Union in order to strengthen their relationship with the Greens. As in 2013, the FDP would have to fear for entry into the Bundestag again.

Lindner knows that he needs a power perspective after the Jamaica debacle. For his political survival he has to somehow make it into the next government, according to the state of affairs as the smallest partner in a coalition with the Union and the Greens or with the Greens and the SPD.

Therefore, with a view to the race for CDU chairmanship and candidate for chancellor, he can only hope for one thing: Armin Laschet. He knows and values ​​him from times together in the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament, where the CDU and FDP govern harmoniously – a Chancellor Laschet would certainly not undermine Lindner. Söder would probably be less sympathetic to him.