Tondela clung to their salvation options after adding a valuable point this Monday (1-1) in their visit to the Paços Ferreira field, which It allows Nuno Campos’s men to escape from the relegation places to be placed in a promotion position.

A booty that could have been even greater for Tondela, who took the lead (0-1) after 32 minutes of play with a goal from midfielder Salvador Agra. Peror when the visitors, who will play the Portuguese Cup final on May 22 for the first time in their history, were already singing victory, Paços Ferreira equalized, a team with nothing at stake, which leveled the match (1-1) with a goal from Brazilian striker Lucas Silva in extra time.

Quite a blow for Tondela that did not prevent Nuno Campos’ men from escaping the relegation places to get into the promotion places, yes, with only one point of advantage over Moreirense that closes the relegation places.

