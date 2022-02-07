The Q-Games team had bought the license from Sony years after the closure of their servers.

The case of The Tomorrow Children was the strangest. The study Q Games prepared a game based on resource management and the organization of a large group of children, but this idea was transformed into a free-to-play and, a short time later, it closed its servers permanently. Years later, the authors decided to buy the license from Sony to revive their game, as the community I kept sharing images and experiences related to it.

The re-release of The Tomorrow Children will take place at the end of 2022This decision, as explained by the founder of the developer, Dylan Cuthbert, in gamesindustry, has been quite an odyssey for the members of the team. Be that as it may, the movement is already done, and now all that remains is to adapt and optimize the title for current consoles; a work that from Q-Games they observe with such good prospects that they already predict a launch window for end of 2022, with the intention of removing it as soon as possible.

According to the plans of Q-Games, this new version of The Tomorrow Children will be released initially for PS4, so it will also be available for PS5 because of the backwards compatibility feature. Beyond this, Cuthbert also expresses in the interview that the studio is hoping to bring its title to more platforms in the future, so the door to other possibilities is not closed.

It remains to be seen how this re-release turns out, although it is very likely that fans of the initial game will receive the novelty with open arms. At 3DJuegos we analyzed The Tomorrow Children back in 2016 and, despite having a graphic style that has caught our attention, we consider that it has not been able to offer enough incentives so that management be fun.

