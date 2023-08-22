ISTANBUL — Years ago, when her sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Mahire Turk sought divine intervention.

She climbed to a hilltop shrine overlooking the Bosphorus, sat under a dome near the tomb of a Sufi master who died nearly 400 years ago, and prayed for her sister to overcome the disease.

After chemotherapy, his sister was declared cancer-free, said Turk, 40, who works in a pharmaceutical warehouse.

So to this day, when worries cloud his mind, Turk, like many of his compatriots in this ancient city of 16 million, visits one of its many shrines to long-dead religious figures to seek a spiritual injection.

“These are the protectors of Istanbul,” Turk said during a pilgrimage back to the Aziz Mahmud Hudayi shrine, where he had prayed for his sister. “I am sure that if I pay them a visit, they will protect me too.”

Centuries of civilization have left Istanbul dotted with such tombs. More than just historical relics, many are well-cared for sites that receive throngs of visitors seeking quiet places to pray, make wishes, and blow off steam from the woes of the modern metropolis. The shrines combine Islamic devotion, Turkish history, and Istanbul folklore.

Turkey’s religious authorities have posted signs at some sites to remind visitors that Islam forbids praying to anyone but God. But many of the faithful still look to the intercession of the buried to help them get jobs, find spouses or have children. And some express a deep affinity for the deceased.

“I love him,” Fatma Akyol, a theology student, said of Yahya Efendi, a 16th-century Sufi scholar and poet who rests in a shrine on the southwestern bank of the Bosphorus. “I visit him very often.”

Yahya Efendi’s tomb is under a pistachio dome in an airy room surrounded by the graves of 10 other people, including his mother, wife and son.

Akyol dismissed warnings about seeking help from the dead, comparing it to accessing a contact to get a job. “When you ask God for something, those who are loved by God can be the go-betweens,” he said.

Near the northern end of the western bank of the Bosphorus is the shrine of Telli Baba, a figure whose history is steeped in so much lore that not even the retired sailor who oversees the shrine claims to know his exact history or even his full identity. He may have served in the Sultan’s Army during the Ottoman Army’s conquest of Constantinople in 1453. He may have worn in his turban a silver thread that brides traditionally braided into his hair as a sign of his devotion to God .

His tomb, in a room with hanging lamps, is covered with silver threads. Visitors cut off a piece when they make a wish and are supposed to return it when it comes true.

Fatma Yilmaz, a financial manager, came with wishes for herself and others, she said. She cut 13 threads: four for herself, five for her sister, one for her son and one for her ex-husband, and two for her friends.

“Now it’s up to them,” he said. “If their wishes are accepted, they have to come here.”

By: BEN HUBBARD and GULSIN HARMAN