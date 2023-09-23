The Tomateros de Culiacán presented their uniform at the ice rink in the well-known plaza of the capital of Sinaloa. The event had the stellar presence of pitchers Edgar Arredondo and David Gutiérrez, who greeted the fans.

The presentation began with some little girls, who modeled on ice skates the different garments that Tomateros offers in its different establishments, from caps, jackets, jerseys, among others.

Edgar Arredondo shows off his local skin. Photo: Luis Pérez.

Along with the presentations, the hosts went all out, as they made efforts to give away everything from caps to passes to the venues in the plaza, as well as courtesies for the inaugural duel in the Guinda Nation on October 15 in front of the Algodoneros de Guasave.

Jacket that Tomateros will wear when visiting. Photo: Luis Pérez.

For its part, the home jersey will be the traditional cherry, with the letters of the same tone, but with black outline, which makes it look very elegant. While the visitor’s card will be white with ink lines, with the legend of Culiacán in front. A gray jacket stood out, with the letters CLN on the front, alluding to Culiacán.