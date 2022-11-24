Culiacán.- The Tomateros de Culiacán broke a four-game losing streak by beating the Sultanes de Monterrey 3-1in the second game of the first series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

Benjamín Gil continues to adjust his lineup and last night put Trey Cabbage as leadoff hitter, the North American responding with solo home run to right field in the first entry.

Sultanes was close to tying the game in the third inning when Roberto Valenzuela went down to the pentagon with a single by Ricardo Serrano, however, he was put out in the pentagon with a precise shot by Sebastián Elizalde from right field.

The Tomatoes they increased the advantage in the fifth round manufacturing pair of races. José Guadalupe Chávez doubled, Trey Cabbage followed with a single, Ramiro Peña pushing Chávez with a hit to right field, then Sebastián Elizalde would take a sacrifice fly to drive in Cabbage. The Sultans broke the bleached on the seventh roll. Brandon Villarreal opened with a triple and reached promised land with a groundout to second by Carlos Figueroa.

Kurt Heyer got his first win with the Tomateros in his fifth start. The American threw 5.1 innings of seven hits, one hit and two strikeouts. Alberto Baldonado scored the save. The defeat went to the record of Carlos Vierawho pitched 7.0 innings of three earned runs, nine hits and two chocolates.

Tomorrow the winner of the series will be defined. José Luis Bravo (2-3, 6.66) will open for Culiacán. Gabino Ávalos (0-1, 2.29) will do it for the Sultans. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m.