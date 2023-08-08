The round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023 continue their course. This Tuesday August 8 Toluca will be measured against Minnesota United F.C. at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The Red Devils have had a dominant pace in the binational tournament and are one of the main candidates to win the title.
Minnesota has not had the expected season in the MLS and advanced to this round in extremis after beating the Columbus Crew in a tight penalty shootout. The Rascals will seek to surprise and eliminate one of the strongest teams in the competition.
Who will emerge victorious from Toluca vs Minnesota?
Goalkeeper: Tiago Volpi – The Brazilian goalkeeper has had a very outstanding tournament in the Leagues Cup. Volpi is one of the leaders of this Toluca, he plays very well with his feet and is very safe under the three posts.
Right back: Brian Garcia – The 25-year-old Mexican defender is not a front page or much talked about player, but he is a solid footballer and an important part of the Red Devils.
Central defender: Andrés Mosquera – The Colombian has become the center back that Toluca sought for many years. Mosquera is a born leader and has managed to give more security to a low team that was previously characterized by his fragility.
Central defender: Valber Huerta – The Chilean defender is probably in the best moment of his career in Mexican soccer. Huerta has gotten along very well with Mosquera and together they form an almost impenetrable tandem.
Left side: Maximilian Araujo – The Uruguayan soccer player plays the entire band and fulfills each of his assignments perfectly. He has improved when it comes to defending and adds to the attack with a lot of intention and vertigo.
Central midfielder: Claudio Baeza – The 29-year-old has returned to his best form. Ignacio Ambriz has made him his captain. Baeza is in charge of giving balance to the Red Devils, his functions are to destroy, cut circuits, recover and distribute game.
Central midfielder: Marcel Ruiz – Nacho Ambriz has been able to recover one of the most promising players in Mexican soccer. Ruiz navigated inconsistency at Xolos and Querétaro, and is now one of the best in his position.
Right winger: Juan Pablo Dominguez – The 24-year-old medium, originally from Ecatepec, is one of the discoveries of Ignacio Ambriz. He adds a goal in the Leagues Cup 2023.
Left winger: Jean Meneses – The 30-year-old Chilean winger is one of the most unbalanced players in the entire Liga MX. Meneses feels comfortable in Ambriz’s scheme and he looks better every time.
Center forward: Pedro Raúl – The Brazilian striker has fallen on the right foot against the Red Devils. Pedro Raúl has two goals and one assist in three Leagues Cup games.
Center Forward: Robert Morales -Cruz Azul must be regretting not hiring the Paraguayan striker when he had the opportunity. Robert Morales has delivered in his first games with the scarlets and has two goals and two assists in three Leagues Cup games.
Goalie: Dayne St Clair.
Defending: Zarek Valentin, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias and Joseph Rosales.
Half: Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson and Emanuel Reynoso.
Lead: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Franco Fragapane and Teemu Pukki.
#Toluca #Minnesota #lineups #Eighth #Finals #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply