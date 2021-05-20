After more than a year of frozen rates, the national government enabled an increase in tolls for the North and West accesses. The setting will be 9.7%. Before its application, which will be at the end of June, the National Highway Administration opened a popular consultation.

The increase reaches the Panamericana, operated by Autopistas del Sol; the West Access, in charge of Grupo Concesionario del Oeste (GCO), and to the routes concessioned to Caminos del Río Uruguay and Corredores Viales SA

Before its entry into force, Vialidad Nacional published this Thursday a resolution in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic in which it calls for the opening of the procedure established in the “General Regulations for the Participatory Preparation of Standards.”

The regulation orders that the increases be put in consideration of citizens, who will be able to present their opinions and observations through a form available on the website of the National Directorate of Roads.

This process will close in mid-June and only then can the increases be applied. Roads sources estimated that they would be in force at the end of june.

The controls at the western entrance a year ago, when the quarantine began. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

In accordance with the guidelines established by the Ministry of Economy of the Nation in the matter of tariff policy, the update could not exceed 9.9%.

The National Highway project, on the other hand, proposes an average increase of 9.7%. Private cars that enter from the West of the Province during rush hour will go from paying $ 65 to $ 71.

In the meantime, cars entering from the North, will have the following increases. In the Debenedetti and Márquez stations, during peak hours they will go from paying $ 60 to $ 66. In the Tigre branch, from 65 to $ 71. And in the Pilar-Campana, from $ 75 to $ 82.

Those who adhere to TelePASE count on up to 30% discount in the North, West and Ricchieri accesses to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the National Route No. 12 of Entre Ríos and the National Route No. 14 of Corrientes.

The delay in rates

The last increase in tolls for the Pan-American Highway and the Western Access was in March 2019. In addition, between March 20, 2020 and May 18, 2020, the payment of tolls was suspended, as part of the measures taken in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic. And since May 29, health personnel and the armed forces have not been charged.

In all this time, the rates were delayed by inflation. In fact, the percentage of increase that the concessionaires intend is much higher than the one that will be made effective.

Rates were frozen since March 2019. Photo Germán García Adrasti

According to official sources, the GCO is asking for a 549% increase in the basic rate for the Western Access, which would imply that the toll for cars goes from $ 53 to $ 550. And Ausol claims a rise of 766%. This means that, for example, at the Marquez toll, cars would go from paying $ 45 to $ 634.

The 9.7% increase proposed by the National Executive was also far from the one applied on the Buenos Aires highways managed by AUSA. It was in two sections, one 55% and the other 25%.

NS