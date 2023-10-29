The number of victims of the hurricane Otis has risen to at least 43 dead and 36 people missing. This was reported this Sunday by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “We are going to help all the victims,” said the president, in a message recorded when making telephone calls with members of his Cabinet and the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado. The Federal Electricity Commission plans to restore electricity service in Acapulco, where more than half a million users were left without electricity, no later than Monday night or Tuesday. López Obrador has announced that he will travel to Acapulco in the next few hours to supervise the damage count.

“We are working 24/7 and we continue with the search for unlocated people,” said Salgado. The governor has been in charge of giving the updated balance of fatalities, which increased compared to the 39 deaths and 10 missing that were confirmed a day before. The president has acknowledged that the count is preliminary and that rescue efforts continue, but she has highlighted that the main roads in Acapulco have been recovered.

López Obrador has hoped to “put Acapulco on its feet as soon as possible” and has reported that a census of more than 10,400 homes has been carried out by the Ministry of Welfare to evaluate the damage, although no further details have been given about the material effects. The Navy has added that in the last 24 hours, 1,500 food supplies and 15,000 liters of water were distributed, another 18,000 food supplies and more than 180,000 liters were distributed by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

The Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, has said that they hope to at least double the number of groceries delivered in the next few hours based on the donations that have arrived and has commented that a shipment of 50 tons of groceries arrived to support the population. It is expected that another 16,000 pantries from Mexico City will arrive in the afternoon. Ojeda said that the count of material damage, at least in the tourist area of ​​the bay, will also be ready in the afternoon.

Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the head of the Sedena, said 9,500 Army troops are deployed to support the rescue efforts of the DN-III plan. Another 5,000 members of the National Guard are deployed to perform exclusively security duties. Sandoval has said that the National Guard is taking control of all gas stations to avoid a “major tragedy” upon detecting that several residents are illegally extracting fuel.

“The people of Acapulco have always been very supportive, I call for us to continue acting with rectitude and order in these difficult times,” López Obrador has asked the population. The president has urged the affected communities to organize so that the basic needs of the majority of the inhabitants are covered, “starting with the most needy.”

The president has announced that the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, plans to arrive on Monday to seek the economic reactivation of Acapulco, which depends mainly on tourism. Other members of the Economic Cabinet will also be in Acapulco, such as the head of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro. “We are going to achieve the feat,” commented the president, who plans to arrive in Acapulco in the afternoon. It has not been specified what time it will travel or how it will do so.

López Obrador has adopted a more measured tone compared to his previous message, in which he was visibly upset, and launched several criticisms against the media and his political adversaries. Although on Saturday he justified that he was not in the disaster zone because he did not want to put on a “show,” the president surprised by reporting on his second visit of the week to Acapulco at the close of the video. The port and seven other affected municipalities are struggling to recover from the worst cyclone in decades and the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Mexican Pacific.

