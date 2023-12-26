In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

The total relief aid for the 51st day reached 9,209 tons as of Tuesday evening, distributed among a cargo ship, 124 relief planes, and 121 land transport trucks.

The operation also included treating 1,011 injured people, including 338 who were received in the country and 673 injured people who were received and provided with the necessary treatment at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, in addition to establishing 3 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 600,000 gallons per day.