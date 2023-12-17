In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

The total relief aid for the 42nd day amounted to 7,538 tons as of Sunday evening, distributed among a cargo ship, 113 relief aircraft, and 63 land transport trucks.

The operation also included treating 629 injured people, including 338 who were received in the country and 291 wounded who were received and provided with the necessary treatment at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, in addition to establishing 3 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 600 thousand gallons per day.