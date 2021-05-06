The toll of deaths and heavy injuries due to “Corona” in Iraq

Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq reported 33 new deaths from the Coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours. This brings the total deaths due to the epidemic in Iraq to 15,673 cases.

The ministry said in today’s report that 6,233 new injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of injuries to one million and 98,187 injuries.

The report indicated that 7,093 people have recovered, bringing the total cases to 986,134 cases.

He explained that, during the past 24 hours, hospitals conducted 40,987 laboratory tests for citizens to verify infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of those who underwent laboratory examination to 9 million and 565 thousand and 625.

The Ministry stated that the total number of those vaccinated with the Coronavirus vaccine reached 414,919 people.