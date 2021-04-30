The Tokyo Games loom in the distance and although the pandemic continues to threaten the illusion of the athletes is intact. All athletes rush their options to be present in the largest event in the world and the athletics relays have an important and momentous weekend ahead. The World Cup, which celebrates its fifth edition after its creation in 2014, is held at the Silesia Stadium (Chorzow, Poland) and the The common objective for the five quartets presented by Spain is clear: to reach the final that gives a direct ticket to Tokyo.

The RFEA attends with 26 athletes, the largest delegation in history for this competition and the first time that it includes women’s teams, and will participate in the men’s and women’s 4x100m, men’s and women’s 4×400 relays, and in the mixed 4×400 relay. Being in the final on Sunday automatically qualifies for Tokyo, but it is also that the top ten of the 4×100 and the 4×400, as well as the top twelve in the mixed 4×400 relay will also get their direct pass to the 2022 Oregon World Cups.

The coach, José Peiró, will decide at the last minute the members of each quartet since five men and five women have traveled for the 4×100, and eight more men and eight women who will be divided between the mixed relay and the relay of each category. “We want to do a good job and go to the final to get the ticket to Tokyo. It is a dream, we all want to be in the Games and this championship opens many doors for us. We must work as a team to achieve the common goal, “he says. Paula Sevilla, one of the fixed in the 4×100.

The World Cup will have 689 athletes distributed in 37 nations competing in nine relay disciplines and has very notable absences both in complete teams and in individual participation. The losses of teams already classified thanks to the Doha 2019 World Cup stand out (but if they were among the first 8 in Silesia, their place would be for another country according to the world ranking) that can favor the interests of Spain, which goes with everything, such as USA, Great Britain or China in 4×100 men; USA, Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in 4×400 men; USA, Great Britain, Germany, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago or China in 4×100 women; Canada, Ukraine, USA or Jamaica in 4×400 women; and the USA, Jamaica, Bahrain or India in mixed 4×400.

Spanish representatives

4×100 Female

Estela García, Cristina Lara, Sonia Molina, María Isabel Pérez and Paula Sevilla

4×100 male

Jesús Gómez, José González, Sergio López, Pol Retamal and Ángel David Rodríguez

4×400 female (and mixed)

Carmen Avilés, Aauri Bokesa, Laura Bueno, Bárbara Camblo, Sara Gallego, Andrea Jiménez, Herminia Parra and Carmen Sánchez

4×400 male (and mixed)

Julio Arenas, Lucas Búa, Óscar Husillos, Samuel García, Darwin Echeverry, Bernat Erta, Manuel Guijarro and Adrián Rocandio.