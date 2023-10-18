The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed stable amid optimism about China’s economy

The Nikkei index closed up only 0.01 percent at 32,042.25 after a volatile session during which it fell by up to 0.54 percent before rising 0.19 percent immediately before the close.

As for the broader Topix index, it closed trading with an increase of 0.14 percent.

Among the stocks listed on the Nikkei index, 115 fell and 107 rose, while the shares of three companies saw no significant change.

Strong retail sales in the United States have raised expectations that monetary tightening will continue for a longer period, at a time when investors are already concerned about the escalating conflict in Gaza.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com, said that “markets are in a cautious mode” amid the possibility of increasing geopolitical tensions in Gaza and the possibility of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) raising interest rates again.

However, important Chinese data such as GDP, retail sales and industrial production that beat expectations “show more positive signs of the recovery of the Chinese economy,” Rodda said.