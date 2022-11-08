Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture, Tanseisha And JTB Corporationtogether with Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau they announced The Tokyo Pass – Culturea museum card intended for foreign tourists which, via a dedicated app and QR code, allows access to 39 facilities including museums, gardens, zoos, aquariums and other public and private facilities of interest.

7 November 2022 – After the announcement last spring and the trial phase, it was finally launched on the market The Tokyo Pass – Culture, the museum card designed for foreign tourists by the Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture, Tanseisha and JTB Corporation, together with the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau, to make the city’s rich artistic and cultural heritage even more easily accessible. The pass can be purchased through the dedicated app, which, via a QR code, allows access to 39 museums, gardens, zoos, aquariums and other structures of cultural interest, public and private, by booking the preferred time slot. The available rates are valid for 2, 3 and 5 days. Through the app you can also buy the Tokyo Subway Ticket which, shown to Tokyo Metro staff, allows you to obtain a ticket to access the subway network in a period of 24, 48 or 72 hours and freely explore the city, always at the forefront in the field of technological innovations and, at the same time , guardian of deeply rooted traditions.

Ideas on places to visit are offered by the two new ones brand video of Tokyo. The first CULTUREcombining live action and animation with a captivating up-tempo soundtrack, showcases unique corners of Tokyo ranging from historic culture, such as eating in traditional Japanese homes, to modern culture, such as Waseda International House of Literature, better known as Haruki Murakami Library. NATUREon the other hand, it presents glimpses of greenery between the buildings in the center, together with the majestic nature of the Tama area and of islands. The two videos add to the extensive list of contents that show the extraordinary and harmonious contrast between tradition and modernity of which Tokyo is an example par excellence. As expressed by the concept of the NOTHING LIKE TOKYO video series, there is nothing comparable to Tokyo.

