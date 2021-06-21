Will the Tokyo Olympics take place regularly starting July 23, 2021? Despite a relationship between risks and benefits that is far from clear, it seems so, as can be seen from the latest provisions regarding the turnout of the public.

Each venue involved in the organization of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics will be able to enter up to 10,000 spectators (and in any case not more than 50% of the total capacity), all Japanese, as foreigners will be prohibited from entering the country.

Not only that: those lucky few who will attend the races in person will necessarily have to always wear a face mask and they will not be able to scream – or even speak loudly – to cheer on the athletes!

Important restrictions, but certainly less burdensome than those who suggested running the Games behind closed doors, if not to postpone them again.

Last week, the Japanese health authorities looked at the (rather negative) data on the trend of Covid-19, but nevertheless concluded that having the Olympics run with the appropriate precautionary measures was the best choice: “The whole world is facing the same problems, yet we see so many sporting events with the public present”.

Some forcing will be necessary, such as the counting of sponsors and delegates as “organizers”, in order not to go beyond the 10,000 spectators ceiling in the stadiums.

With this awareness, it has already been made clear that the eventual discovery of outbreaks or a further one surge in infections it will lead to stricter measures, even at ongoing Olympics.