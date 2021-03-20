Local governments made the decision at the risk of receiving thousands of tourists as Japan is emerging from its third wave of Covid-19. The organizing committee of the fair clarified that it will reimburse foreigners the money for the tickets they had already bought, but that it will not be responsible for other costs such as hotels. The Games are scheduled from July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

The pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympic Games for a year and at times questioned whether the most important jousts in sport would be held or not. Now the announcement is that there will be a “sacrifice” so that these competitions do take place within four months, in the words of the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

This will be that foreign spectators will be prohibited from traveling to Japan for the Olympics and the Paralympics. This was announced this Saturday by the IOC and local organizers, after meeting with the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Government and the International Paralympic Committee.

“We know that this is a great sacrifice for everyone. We have said since the beginning of this pandemic that it will require sacrifices. But we have also said that the first principle is safety,” indicated Bach.

The Olympic and Paralympic committees explained in their statement that the decision was made by the local authorities and that they accepted it, since the priority is the health safety of all participants and Japanese residents.

The IOC & the IPC were informed by the Japanese parties about their conclusion not to allow entry for overseas spectators for @ Tokyo2020 . For the safety of Games participants and the Japanese people, this is respected and accepted by the IOC & the IPC. https://t.co/Nvp2oDDCBz – IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 20, 2021

The Japanese country is in the final stretch of its third and worst wave of Covid-19, whose peak was in January with the record of almost 8,000 confirmed infections in a single day, according to the figures from Our World in Data. Despite this, it has controlled the virus better than most countries and the fear of the Japanese is that the arrival of hundreds of thousands of tourists will expose them more to the coronavirus.

Media polls have shown that the majority of the Japanese public is wary of allowing international spectators to enter the Games. And now the national government and the Tokyo authorities backed them by vetoing the travel of tourists for the Olympic jousts.

But this does not guarantee whether or not there will be open participation for the Japanese. Toshiro Muto, executive director of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, explained that in April they will decide on the caps for national spectators at the venues. Organizers may also consider reducing the number of staff members who will participate in the Games.

Tickets to the Olympics and Paralympics will be reimbursed, but no other expenses

Local organizers assured that, due to the new ban, they will return to foreigners the money they invested in tickets to Olympic and Paralympic events. Toshiro specified that it is about 600,000 entries for the first jousts and 300,000 for the Paralympics.

The executive director of the JJ. OO. from Tokyo, Toshiro Muto, announced that the edition postponed to 2021 will begin on July 23. © Issei Kato / Reuters

The manager declined to say how much all the reimbursements would cost. On the other hand, Toshiro clarified that the costs of hotel cancellations would not be covered.

For its part, the ban on foreigners affects the Japanese economy, as the government will not get the tourism boom that it had counted on for a long time. Tourism is a financial source that has grown exponentially in Japan since 2015 and now it will not receive the large number of people attracted by one of the most important – and most expensive – events in the world.

“It is very regrettable,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said of the decision on international viewers. But he added that the conclusion was “inescapable”, given that the main priority for the realization of a successful Games is the health of the athletes and the Japanese public.

An Olympics without a foreign audience, the discussion postponed

Although the novelty is that no tourist will be able to travel to Japan for the Olympics, in reality this matter had already been on the table since December 2020. At that time, the parties did not reach a decision on foreign visitors and opted for postpone that debate until spring 2021.

Kyodo news service previously reported that organizers were inclined to ban foreign volunteers from helping at the Games. Then, on March 3 of this year, the parties spoke again and ran the date once more, until this March 20 when it was finally decided on this ban on viewers from other countries than Japan.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Committee, explained that they are developing plans to share “remotely” everything that happens at the Olympics, without specifying what these plans will consist of. Hashimoto asked for the support of the public, even if they cannot attend the jousts. “In many ways, the Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different from the previous Games. However, the essence of the Games will remain unchanged,” he said.

With AP and Reuters