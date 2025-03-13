The Pope has celebrated the twelve years of pontificate with a cake with candles that have taken to his room the toilets that are attending him. It has been A simple celebrationand the Vatican has not clarified whether the Pope has blown the candles or proven the sweet.

In addition, his collaborators have taken him “hundreds of messages from schools, associations, religious institutes, children and young people” who have reached the Vatican with motives of the 12 years of their choice and With drawings of mood for hospitalization. Francisco has been reading them as he continued “prescribed therapies, including the pharmacological and active motor.”

The rest of the day has continued the Spiritual exercises Since his hospital room and in his chapel, and he has “followed by videoconference the meditations preached by Capuchino Roberto Pasolini” aimed at the Vatican curia.

The situation of the Pope is stable and complex, but much better compared to last week. We need time and patience for the organism to An 88 -year -old patient He recovers from prolonged infection and bilateral pneumonia. The same sources have reported that it maintains “non -invasive mechanical ventilation (mask) during the night”, and “oxygenation to high flows with nasal cannulas” during the day.









Although doctors consider that infection and pneumon are no longer endangering the life of the Pope, for now the Vatican HEguide informing every morning early On how the Pope happened the night to rule out that he has had nightly crisis and that the day begins without shocks.

Although this Thursday is a holiday in the Vatican, There have been no special acts in the Vatican To commemorate the anniversary of his choice, and the truth is that the Pope has never consented to be in the past, and made an exception only on the tenth anniversary, in 2023, when he consented to make a Mass in private at 7:30 in the morning at Casa Santa Marta with the cardinals present in Rome.

The Vatican has summoned for this Friday a Mass of Cardinal Pietro Parolin with the accredited ambassadors before the Holy See, to pray for the health of the Pope, in the Paolina chapel, inside the Apostolic Palace. Also tomorrow public rosaries will be resumed For the Pope in the Plaza de San Pedro, but the schedule is ahead of two hours, from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., interrupted these days due to the spiritual exercises of the curia.