Complaints and confusion about citations in the vaccination campaign continue. Last Sunday only 282 doses of the 600 planned were administered in Lorca, according to data provided by the area’s Management. This represents a percentage of just 47%. “There were many people who did not attend,” admits Visitación García, responsible for Public Health in Lorca.

Those mentioned were people from 70 to 79 years old who, for the most part, had already been summoned previously without success, either because they declined to be vaccinated or because they were not located due to errors in their personal data. Given the low influx, and to avoid having to throw doses in the trash, Health chose to call people with risky pathologies, who are also a priority in the vaccination campaign. “A third of the planned doses had been loaded, and as people were not going, they took the lists of risk patients who had to be vaccinated on Monday and called them,” explain sources from the Ministry. The vials, with six doses each, can be kept for five days after thawing, but when opened, the contents do not last more than six hours.

The Councilor for Health of the City Council, José Ángel Ponce, was “outraged” by the “errors” that occurred in the summons on Sunday. “There is no good planning; text messages were sent, and people either did not receive them or did not read them, “he lamented.

Also in Murcia



Also in Murcia there is confusion regarding what happened this weekend. Health described the messages on vaccinations to people between 60 and 69 years old in Nueva Condomina as hoaxes, where the group between 70 and 79 was being immunized, but yesterday the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, admitted that in a “timely” manner, yes Doses were administered to persons under 70 years of age. “At some points, the vaccination teams considered that the doses of Pfizer had to be administered because of its storage conditions.” However, “it was quickly clarified that they could not go if they were not in the age range of 70 to 79 years,” he said.