The broken toilet at the International Space Station (ISS) in the Russian Zvezda module was repaired, reports RIA News…

A “hole” was found in the toilet, due to which there was an air leak. According to the crew’s negotiations with Earth, it is now operational again.

“Good news, then we can again use the ACS (sewage and sanitary device. – approx. “Lenta.ru”) ”, – said the specialist of the Russian center to cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin.

The toilet went out of order on the ISS on Saturday 10 October. The mission control center near Moscow recommended that the Russian cosmonauts wait for instructions from the device developers and temporarily use the toilet on the American segment.

The ISS currently has Russian-made toilets in the Zvezda and Tranquility modules. Another, already American toilet, is planned to be installed at Tranquility later.