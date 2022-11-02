Apart from the discredit that already drags the Power of attorneybecause there is the impression that in our country justice is at the service of the highest bidder, a new scandal arises due to trusts with bags of more than 19 billion pesos that have been saved, for housing, pensions and security.

In a few words, judges and magistrates have thousands of privileges, they do not compare at all with the rest of the workers in the countryapart from the stratospheric salaries they earn and the more than deficient service they provide to citizens.

In 2018, during his presidential campaign, the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to reform the judicial system and insistently showed that it was not fair that the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice had salaries of around 500 thousand pesos per month,

The current leader of the Moreno party in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, also spoke in favor of a thorough reform of the Power of attorneyto put an end to harmful nepotism, conflicts of interest and corruption, but apparently they gave up and only passed a law so that the system could be renewed and moralized from within, but this has been ineffective.

There are some judges and magistrates who are honest, but they are a derisory minority, of the others there is the impression that they tend to tip the scales of justice in favor of those who have money and are generous, apart from how most of them were imposed by former presidents, ex-governors or relatives embedded in the system, do not feel any obligation to repay the population with honest work, whose taxes come from their stratospheric salaries and trusts.

POTPOURRI. Scholars of comparative electoral law analyze the election in Brazil where Ignacio Lula won with 50.9 percent of the vote against 49.1 for the defeated and still president Jair Bolsonaro and conclude that the nearly 120 million Brazilians who voted and the electoral authorities set an example of democracy, because by Sunday night the results were ready.

Here in Mexico, with that narrow margin of advantage, they would have stolen the election, as has happened in previous elections, or there would be long and bitter post-election conflicts in the courts.

MAYOR. There is no doubt that there are very strong interests and personalities interested in the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, being put on trial just like Jesús Estrada Ferreiro of Culiacán, because both used the same company to buy vehicles, Estrada pipes and Gerardo police patrols.

However, Gerardo broke the silence on the subject yesterday and clarified that there is a world of difference because he bought directly from Grinleasing, while Estrada used a shell company as an intermediary.

DECEASED. Following the old Mexican tradition, thousands of families began to visit the cemeteries yesterday and the pilgrimage will increase today on the day of the faithful departed.

We recommend you read:

City Hall and its public account

Controversies over charges and lost cars

Don’t lose hope Juan C. Patron

Arranged by where the mother-in-law sees

Without assimilating the tourist sector the arrival of the Chemist

“The Judiciary must shake off nepotism and privileges”: Ricardo Monreal

Senator

#toga #cartels