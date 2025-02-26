In a Wall Street more and more marked by the febrile advances of AI, an unexpected company has sneaked into the ‘Olympus’ of the greatest increases. A firm whose business looks another time, pHilip Morris, owner of Malboro, shoots 30% So far from 2025. This is the third largest rise in the entire S&P 500 only behind Supermicro and CVS Health. These increases have accelerated this February but culminate a powerful streak of 70% since 2024. These advances have allowed him, at a time where the sale of cigarettes and tobacco is in low hours, to be able to conquer historical maximums with the blessing of great analysts such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs or Deutsche Bank.

This has not been the only caseAltria rises 6.65% in the year and Imperial Brands 7%. 37% and 52% increase in the last twelve months. The reason behind this is triple. While general consumption resists, the market is increasingly convinced that these firms are ready to achieve a complete ‘landing’ compensating for traditional tobacco sales due to other products related to nicotine or the like. While for health reasons many had turned their backs on tobacco giants, the reality is that they are more alive than ever in the parquet.

However, it is no longer just that new products are positioning themselves as an increasingly credible growth engine, but many consider that these can be one of the great beneficiaries of a new stage of Donald Trump in the White House. Both the com tariffsor income exceptions as a more favorable vision To products that from the Biden government looked suspiciously are favoring a golden era in the stock market of these products.

Triumphant smoking without smoke

From Fitch they explained in their latest report that “it is now success in the sector is measured by success in smoke -free products, which offer growth potential for industry and They help mitigate the decrease in volumes of cigarette sales. “In that sense the firm clearly pointed to Philip Morris as the best positioned” this company is now a leader in new products thanks to the success of its brand of electronic cigarettes iqos and, more recently, with its Zyn brand in the category of oral products. “

In particular those products known as the ‘Nicotine sachets’ They are being the key so far from 2025 to understand euphoria. USA approved in January its marketing as an alternative to traditional cigarette. These are small bags that are put in the mouth (between the gum and the lip) and secrete nicotine. A product designed for those who want to quit smoking. This product has already received the green light of the Food and Medicines Administration on January 16.

These products They have been one of the last fashions within the sector with numerous influencers using them and with an increasingly generalized consumption. From the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (Sepa) they are concerned about this product since, unlike what the industry states that its use can be a great ally for the exfusters, from the association they believe that it is rather an entrance door.

PHILIP MORRIS (BLOOMBERG) Nicotine Bags shelf (Bloomberg)

“These products represent a risk to the population being a new access door to tobacco addiction” and “really are part of an industry strategy to increase sales and hinder smoking control“. In addition, he points out that this mechanism (orally) implies” a great threat to young people who quickly access the effects of nicotine and are more vulnerable to developing an addiction. “In Spain the consumption of nicotine bags is legal but only up to 0.99 milligrams. In the US the dose is much higher being able to reach three and six milligrams respectively.

In any case, apart from considerations at the health level, the landing of this product has a key role for companies. According to Fitch, they believe that between 2024 and 2027 it will open an era of improved profitability Where, for example, Philip Morris elevates its Ebitda margin from 42.3% to 45.7% while its traditional tobacco business freezes. All this “as strong investments in new products begin to bear fruit and smokeless products begin to contribute to profits.”

“There is a great strategic approach in the transition of tobacco products to others with greater margins and less harmful”

From Goldman Sachs they coincide alleging that the current valuation of the company and its potential is based on “the business of smoke -free products.” Specifically the entity considers that Philip Morris could capture 10% of the market United States. From Bank of America they openly speak of “a great strategic approach in the transition of tobacco products to others with greater margins and less harmful. This is the reason why we maintain our purchase recommendation.”

According to the company’s latest data, smoke -free products They already suppose 38% of their net income The first quarter of your fiscal year. The great demand for their nicotine bags led to their last results from shooting their forecasts of this product between 34% and 41% by 2025 while their IQOS do the same between 10% and 12%. In the first nine months of the fiscal year sales of nicotine bags fired 55.8% and electronic cigarettes 13.9%.

This occurred with the traditional business, lifelong cigarettes, practically frozen and with a 1% rise globally. In total, the firm closed in the first 9 months of its fiscal year sales of 464,047 million units. A large strength of new products enters the company’s titles to jump 10% in a single day. Barclays indicated that “the forecasts on profits, the group’s income and Zyn’s growth were above expectations. Which increases the hopes of investors after difficult years for Philip Morris.”

Make Tobacco Great Again

Beyond the figures in themselves highlights stock market optimism generated by the rise of Donald Trump. The country’s main tobacco companies already shot up with the victory in the Republican elections in November 2024. One of the main risks that hung against the industry is an flood of products from China. The tariff threat promises to lift a wall that protects the local industry and market.

However, the main thing was the risk related to the vapers. Under Biden’s mandate These types of products were questioned, in particular the mentolated ones. Trump himself during his first mandate had chosen to ban a good part of them to what he described as “a problem” as these products produced respiratory problems in some consumers.

However, during the elections the Republican showed a very different position. “In 2019, I saved vapeo with flavors And it helped people quit smoking. I increased age to 21 years, keeping it away from the ‘children’. Kamala and Joe want to prohibit everything, which will end small businesses throughout the country. I will save the vapeo again! “The Republican explained on his social network, Thruth.

On the contrary Kamala Harris was critical of FDA for being “too soft” With their measures against these products. During his time in Congress he supported a bill that defended the electronic cigarettes in the same regulation as traditional tobacco products. In that sense, with the Republican the industry takes a weight off and the great risk of an aggressive regulation against its new star products.