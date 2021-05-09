Alberto Fernández is left with few flags. The shortage stands out for its determination to highlight the unity of the highest representatives of the official coalition, the Frente de Todos. As if that unit were, in itself, a political end and not a means to carry out the Government. The problem is also reflected in their behavior. Try shouting authority, angry, with a drawn image. Opposite Cristina Fernández, silent and gallant.

Any sense of unity is usually born of differences. It remains contracted behind a common goal. In the case of the FdT aims at elections and permanence in power. Peronism of manual. Those differences are not diluted and many are resolved based on the volume of the forces that comprise it and the strength of the leadership. Kirchnerism has, for now, well subsumed Peronism. The supremacy of the vice president over the President is notorious.

For that reason, Alberto makes the invocation of unity almost a heritage. The photograph that he challenged reporters to take at an event in Ensenada would show weakness rather than vigor. He appeared mostly surrounded by ultra-K leaders. As an exception, Sergio Massa was seen. The head of the Chamber of Deputies prefers to preserve his game. Where politics meets business. His relationship with Máximo Kirchner is, in both aspects, key. The deputy spent the last two weeks in Santa Cruz, in a stress cure.

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner Sergio Massa Verónica Magario and Jorge Ferraresi, in the unity photo requested by the President. Photo: Presidency

The President is no longer the agent of the dialogue. With that promise he helped win the elections. He exhibits it and files it. In the middle of the pandemic redoubled its offensive against Together for Change. Especially Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of the City, whom he enthroned as a future candidate after the Supreme Court ruling that endorsed Buenos Aires autonomy and face-to-face classes in the district. That compliment to the mayor sought to stoke a fiery internal that stands out in the opposition.

The law professor also decided to incinerate his diploma. It was part of Cristina’s strategy. The problem is no longer misguided judges of the macrista era. He went against the Supreme Court, where three of the five magistrates have been his companions for years, even on the plain. They are Ricardo Lorenzetti, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Elena Highton. He never pardoned Horacio Rosatti for having left the government of Néstor Kirchner denouncing corruption. Carlos Rosenkrantz does not consider it.

The judicial course was defined by Cristina. Will the same happen with the economy? For now, there is a Kirchner effort to undermine the figure of Martín Guzmán. The economy minister tried to separate the undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, who opposed a plan to update rates. He could not due to opposition from Cristina and La Cámpora. “I better go,” he commented to the President. Alberto paled. He convinced him that he would fix things.

He didn’t fix it because he can’t either. He made a pastry. He agreed with Cristina that Basualdo would not leave. Nor does Guzmán. The tariff adjustment was in a mess, although the minister posed a challenge to the ultra K. He argued that the subsidies favor the rich. Audacity?. Just a reiteration of the “fine tuning” that Julio De Vido proposed in 2011 and it came to nothing. Kirchnerism always looks back before not resolving.

Alberto knows that the vacant mortgage in Economía would be another loss for him. There is a political metaphor that begins to saturate him: he alludes to the toads that it swallows. The economic area is under siege. One of the mainstays is Axel Kicillof. He supported Basualdo. He inspires internal economic policy through his pupil Paula Español, with limits and restrictions that increasingly refer to “morenismo”. Guillermo Moreno’s, not Mariano’s.

It assumes, as Moreno supposed, that the inflation problem is fixed with a tourniquet. There would be no systemic-economic issue from six decades ago. It obeys corporate irresponsibility. To his lack of solidarity. What has the political class been in this pandemic? The question did not appear in his message to communicate social assistance measures. That, he said verbatim, we will see how we finance. Challenge for Guzmán. Another jump into the pool without water.

Cristina smeared the Minister of Economy with a brush of tar. Oscar Parrilli, senator and errand boy, promoted a draft declaration that asks the Minister of Economy to apply the special drawing rights that the International Monetary Fund will grant to Argentina in August to cover the expenses of the pandemic. They are about US $ 4.3 billion. The Columbia teacher counted them to pay off close debts.

Guzmán will be in France, together with the President, to negotiate with the Paris Club. He will see in the Vatican the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, with whom he is discussing the renegotiation of the US $ 44 billion of debt. The spokespersons of the financial institution recognize him as an interlocutor. Here they devalue it. The director of Banco Nación, Claudio Lozano, questioned his concern about solving that debt.

Alberto has for now coagulated the conflict triggered against Guzmán. Not solved. Precariousness constitutes a karma of your management. It is also naked in the most serious problem: the second wave of Covid that points to 67 thousand deaths. The lack of vaccines is combined with a poor campaign.

Let’s see: the population that received the first dose of Covishield does not know how it will continue because India has stopped shipping the product. China would stop supplying Sinopharm until the middle of the year. AstraZeneca continues to be delayed and the small provision that arrived (860 thousand doses) comes from the Covax fund of the World Health Organization. Nor do those inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V know when they will have the second dose. With the few that arrived, batons were made: in Santa Fe, they were injected into health personnel who did not receive the first dose. They have become part of a “study group.” Sputnik light is now mentioned, of which almost everything is ignored.

The deals with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson they will have no news in the short term. With the American laboratory Moderna, a dialogue did not even begin. Despair would explain the surprising “bidenista” course of Alberto and Cristina. Vulgar praise. The head of the White House, Joe Biden, could be the last aid for Washington to release vaccines (AstraZeneca) that would be left over.

Faced with this sanitary desert, Minister Carla Vizzotti emerges as a great commentator. It rattles with the severity of the Covid. He omits to refer to the strange swabs that a laboratory made mysteriously in Ezeiza. Mandatory control area of ​​your portfolio. He spoke of uncertainty about the elections while the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, drew up an agreement to postpone them for a month with the guarantee demanded by Juntos por el Cambio. Which?. That in no case, beyond the epidemiological situation, are they annulled. It will be seen.

Cristina’s causes

Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the war against the Supreme Court, Cristina continues to go about her business without the discomfort of the public magnifying glass. Last week he asked for the dismissal in the case of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. The request is based on the intervention that judges Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos had as chambermaids. They are accused by Kirchnerism of alleged collusion with the government of Mauricio Macri.

The argument has precedents that were patiently poked around. The deputy ultra K, Roberto Tailhade and Martín Soria, before becoming minister, discovered in the records of the Casa Rosada and Olivos the frequent visits from those two judges. By inference, they are blamed for having plotted Cristina’s prosecutions with the former president.

The strategy would be more far-reaching. Those judges intervened in the Los Sauces and Hotesur cases. Where there are suspicions about money laundering. In both, the children of the vice president are prosecuted. Maximum has jurisdiction. Florence no. After the Pact with Iran is resolved, Cristina would make the same proposal regarding Los Sauces and Hotesur. A priori, you have the certainty that your daughter will be disengaged from the process.

Martín Soria, Minister of Justice.

That is what his lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, is up to. Also Soria, the Minister of Justice. The former Rio Negro deputy goes through the lower house to unblock the Procuratorate law. It has little margin for negotiation. He cannot deviate from the simple majority proposal for the appointment of chief prosecutors. Way of burying the postulation of Alberto’s favorite, Daniel Rafecas. It supports the imposition of two thirds for its displacement. Padlock for any government that is not Peronist.

The modifications of the Procuration law would import Cristina for the new judicial system that devises. They would affect almost nothing in their causes of corruption. The handling of the prosecutors would guarantee the harassment of enemies and opponents.

That logic could have followed Carlos Zannini when he rejected the offer of SOCMA, the company of the Macri family, to pay 100% of what the Justice determines within the creditors’ bankruptcy of the Post Office. Judge Marta Cirulli must resolve. Others presume that it could be a recurring malpractice of the Treasury attorney. Similar to the one revealed by the Supreme Court. When he annihilated his defense on behalf of the State to close the classrooms and ignore the autonomy of the City.