Margarita Rodina, a participant in the popular show “Women’s Stand-Up” on the TNT channel, spoke about the strangest corporate event. She revealed the details in an interview with Laura Dzhugelia for YouTube– Fametime TV channel.

Rodina said that together with her project colleague Nadezhda Dzhabrailova she performed at a BDSM party. The comedian noted that she was not warned about the nature of the event. “Specifically, there was an order for a stand-up comedy about children. Everything is very closed, behind doors, it was a loft rented in the hotel,” she noted.

She learned that she and her colleague would be performing at a BDSM party from concert director Elena at the corporate party itself. “We’re standing there, in a cage, handcuffs, a woman there with a whip, and I’m like, ‘Is stand-up really about children?’” she recalled.

The “Women’s Stand-Up” participant added that the event went well. “It was really interesting. They laughed incredibly, clapped, all in latex, with bare parts of their bodies. After me there were midgets in thongs,” she concluded.

Previously, a popular comedian and participant in the “Stand Up on TNT” program, Guram Amaryan, said that he earned 1.5 million rubles for a 40-minute monologue at a corporate party. The comedian called this event the most disgusting in his career.