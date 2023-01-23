Like any other adaptation, the series of The Last of Us It has changed a couple of elements of the game. Although in the first chapter we saw a fairly faithful representation of Naughty Dog’s work, the most recent episode has tweaked a couple of clicker-related elements.

To begin with, the series has completely removed the element of spores, and instead it has been revealed that the clickers are powered by a collective mind, to the extent that it is possible to alert all the zombies in an area just by stepping on part of a cordyceps. This hasn’t just been the game’s only deviation.

At the end of the episode, instead of Tess taking on Phaedra soldiers to allow Joel and Ellie to escape, we get to see the collective mind in action. Since when defeating a clicker, a horde of these creatures breaks into the State House, where Tess decides to sacrifice herself.

As you can see, the result was the same, but the events and the way clickers are represented have changed. Considering that Bill’s section of the game includes a visit to a school infested with these creatures, it will be interesting to see how the series adapts this, especially considering the changes that have been made.

The best part of the whole episode was the beginning. Seeing another perspective on the start of the chaos was terrifying, and gives us an idea of ​​how governments reacted to this event, which explains how large cities were destroyed in a span of only 20 years.

Via: comic book