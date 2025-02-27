The EU Court of Justice (TJUE) has endorsed this Thursday The legality of limiting the commission of real estate agencies about the sale price or rental of a property. This is indicated by the judgment of the TJUE in reference to a Slovenian law that limits the commission that is applied by said services in case of acquisition, sale or lease of real estate to 4% of the contractual price.

In his judgment, the Court of Justice recalls that it is possible to admit a measure as established by the Slovenian law if it is not discriminatory, If it is justified for an imperative reason for general interest and if it is proportionate.

In this regard, the tjue He points out that the limitation of commissions does not seem to be discriminatorysince it is applied regardless of the registered office of the interested real estate society and, in terms of justification, it considers that this ceiling seems suitable to promote accessibility to adequate homes at affordable prices

However, remember that it will be up to the constitutional court to verify whether the limitation of the commissions is necessary to achieve the aforementioned objectives and If it cannot be replaced by other less restrictive measures that allow obtaining the same result.

In this sense, he recommends examining, among other things, if the national legislator could have established A measure specifically aimed at vulnerable consumers and if remuneration for real estate intermediation services allows societies that provide them with their expenses and obtain a reasonable benefit.