The Tívoli Theater in Barcelona will recover the musical ‘Chicago’, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse and produced by Som Producefrom January 23 to March 2, the production company reported in a statement this Wednesday.

This production of ‘Chicago’ is the same one that can currently be seen at the Ambassador Theater in New York and tickets are now on sale on the official website of the musical, which will be in Barcelona for five weeks.

It stars 24 actors, who also play singers and dancers, led by Teresa Abarca and Silvia Álvarez (alternating in the role of Roxie Hart); Ela Ruiz (as Velma Kelly) and Iván Labanda as Billy Flinn.

The musical, which features songs like ‘All That Jazz’ and ‘Razzle Dazzle’, It is set in the decadence of the 1920s. and deals with themes such as greed, fame and fortune, murder and show business.

It tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, who murders her lover when he threatens to leave her and, desperate to avoid conviction, hires lawyer Billy Flynn who turns her crime “into a smokescreen of sensational headlines.

‘Chicago’ has been running for more than 25 years since its premiere on Broadway, it has won more than 60 international awards and It has been seen by more than 34 million viewers around the world.says the producer.