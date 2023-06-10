Pep Guardiola has made history from the first day he sat on the bench of FC Barcelona. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most relevant and admired coaches of all time, and he is also one of the most successful.
The success that Guardiola has had is unquestionable and this is demonstrated by his record. The Spanish coach has gone through the benches of FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and currently Manchester City, and with all of them he knows what it is to win. In total, Guardiola has won 34 titles. Let’s see what they are.
How many titles did Pep Guardiola win with FC Barcelona?
Pep Guardiola had only been coaching the Barcelona subsidiary for one year when he took charge of the first team in 2008 and broke all the records imaginable.
In his first season he achieved what no one had achieved before: the sextet. And from there began a stage full of successes. In total, during his stay at FC Barcelona he lifted 14 titles, including three leagues and two Champions in just four years.
How many titles did Pep Guardiola win with Bayern Munich?
In 2013, Guardiola took charge of a Bayern that had just been European champions. And although he failed to lift the Champions League with the Bavarians, he did maintain hegemony in the Bundesliga. In total, in his 3 seasons he won 7 titles.
How many titles did Pep Guardiola win with Manchester City?
Guardiola’s first season at Manchester City ended in white, but from then on everything has been titles leading the club to be experiencing the best period in its entire history. Guardiola was the key element that City needed to be a giant and the dominance that he has exerted in the Premier proves it.
In his 8 seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has won 14 titles, including five Premier Leagues and now one Champions League.
|
Qualification
|
Club
|
Season
|
Copa del Rey
|
FC Barcelona
|
2008/09
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
2009
|
Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
2009
|
European Super Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2009
|
Spain Supercup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2009
|
Club World Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2009
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
2010
|
Spain Supercup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2010
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
2011
|
Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
2011
|
European Super Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2011
|
Spain Supercup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2011
|
Club World Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2011
|
Copa del Rey
|
FC Barcelona
|
2012
|
European Super Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
2013
|
Club World Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
2013
|
bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
2014
|
German Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
2014
|
bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
2015
|
bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
2016
|
German Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
2016
|
Carabao Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2018
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2018
|
Community Shield
|
Manchester City
|
2018
|
Carabao Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2019
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2019
|
FA Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2019
|
Community Shield
|
Manchester City
|
2019
|
Carabao Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2020
|
Carabao Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2021
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2021
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2023
|
FA Cup
|
Manchester City
|
2023
|
Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
2023
Who are the coaches who have won the most titles?
As we said, Guardiola is one of the most successful coaches in football history thanks to his 34 titles. However, the Spaniard has to be confirmed with second place in the historical ranking since the coach who has won the most titles is still Sir Alex Ferguson. Will Guardiola be able to beat him?
|
Coach
|
Number of titles
|
clubs
|
Alex Ferguson
|
49
|
Saint Mirren, Aberdeen and Manchester United
|
Pep Guardiola
|
35
|
FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City
|
Mircea Lucescu
|
3. 4
|
Dinamo Bucharest, Rapid Bucharest, Galatasaray, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo kyiv and Zenit
|
Valeri Lobanovsky
|
30
|
FC Dnipro, Dynamo kyiv, Soviet Union National Team and Kuwait National Team
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
28
|
Aarau, Grasshopper, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich
|
Luiz Felipe Scolari
|
27
|
Alagoano, Gremio, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Al Qadsia, Criciúma, Bunyodkor, Guangzhou, Kuwait National Team and Brazil National Team
|
Jock Stein
|
26
|
Dunfermline Athletic and Celtic
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
26
|
Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
|
Jose Mourinho
|
26
|
Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma
|
Giovanni Trapattoni
|
23
|
Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Salzburg and the Irish National Team
